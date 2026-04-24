SUV coupés, how do they work? More specifically, how does the mind of an SUV coupé buyer work? Take a weighty, sizeable car and slice and dice the roofline and tailgate to make it less practical yet more expensive. BMW pointed the way with the X6 in 2007, an X5 with the aforementioned roofline, and before long, every premium was at it – the Mercedes GLE-Class Coupe and Audi Q8, cascading down from luxury to premium in the shape of the Renault Arkana and Škoda Enyaq Coupé, among others.

Porsche Cayenne Coupé Electric (Image credit: Porsche)

Porsche got in on the game with the first Cayenne Coupé in 2019. Now that the company’s flagship SUV has gone electric, it’s time for an EV version of its sloping-roofed sibling. Unveiled at Auto China 2026 in Beijing, the first thing to note is that the Cayenne Coupé Electric is said to have a roofline ‘derived from the 911’. That certainly couldn’t be said about the original 2019 car, which was practically and stylistically the worst of both worlds.

Porsche Cayenne Coupé Electric (Image credit: Porsche)

But the 911? The new model has an undeniably more pleasing experience – it’s probably the best-looking of all SUV-derived ‘coupés’ (an admittedly low bar) – but in our opinion it has more in common with a lifted and pumped-up Porsche Taycan than the evergreen 911. That’s not a bad thing at all, nor is the aerodynamic cd value of 0.23 and the added range that brings, up by a maximum of 11 miles on the equivalent SUV (up to 415 miles).

Porsche Cayenne Coupé Electric (Image credit: Porsche)

According to Thomas Stopka, Porsche Head of Exterior Design, ‘the gently sloping roofline sweeps elegantly over the car’s broad shoulders and gives the Cayenne Coupé a particularly sporty appearance.’ Describing the car as ‘extroverted and clearly positioned’, Stopka points out the Coupé’s ‘precisely drawn lines, wide proportions and high-gloss black side window strips [that] form a design that exudes sportiness in every detail.’

Porsche Cayenne Coupé Electric (Image credit: Porsche)

The Cayenne Coupé gets the SUV’s impressive interior, as well as a liquid crystal-equipped panoramic glass roof and the Porsche Sport Chrono Package as standard. An optional Lightweight Sport package makes a small weight saving (up to 17.6 kg), but swapping out the glass roof for a lightweight carbon one makes the interior lower and darker.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Porsche) (Image credit: Porsche)

The all-important numbers. Just like the regular Cayenne, the Coupé Electric will come in three different models. The base model (408 PS, 0-62 mph in 4.8 seconds, maximum speed of 143 mph), the Cayenne S Coupé Electric (544 PS with up to 666 PS overboost power, 0-62 mph in 3.8 seconds and a max speed of 155) and the flagship Turbo Coupé Electric, which offers up to 1,156 in overboost mode, a 0-62mph sprint of just 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 162 mph. These closely mirror the specs of the regular Cayenne Electric, meaning that the sole point of differentiation is the physical form.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupé Electric (Image credit: Porsche)

When all is said and done, the Cayenne Coupé Electric has very little in common with the Porsche 911. What it is, however, is a convincing electric performance car with style that finally matches the speed.

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Porsche Cayenne S Coupé Electric (Image credit: Porsche)

Porsche Cayenne Coupé Electric, from £86,200

Porsche Cayenne S Coupé Electric, from £103,100

Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupé Electric, from £133,300

Porsche.co.uk, @Porsche