All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class is both scaled-down S-Class and a riposte to the SUV
Mercedes has gone all-electric with the latest iteration of its important C-Class model, the mid-market saloon that was once one of its strongest-selling models. Is the new EV inspired by SUVs or does it set out to conquer them?
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The Mercedes metamorphosis continues with the reveal of the all-new C-Class, the mid-range luxury saloon that that can trace its lineage all the way back to the W201 190 model of 1982. This was a landmark car for the company, taking its over-engineered luxury to a much broader market – around 1.8m were produced. Its successor, the W202, marked the debut of the ‘C-Class’ name that has endured to the present day.
This then is the seventh generation of a car that has done venerable service for decades, as family estate, taxicab, and two-door coupé. For now, the new C-Class is saloon only and – crucially – electric only. Whether the latter is a true commitment that’ll change down the line remains to be seen, as does the likelihood of an estate car variant. Instead, Mercedes expects that customers seeking more space to turn to the GLC Electric, a compact SUV.
Visually, however, this is a saloon coded as an SUV, certainly from the front three-quarter view. The deep central grille, flanked by large low-level air intakes, has more in common with the company’s GL-series models, and has none of the linearity and elegant horizontal emphasis of, say, the smaller CLA. The shift is made even more profound by the rear light treatment, which is strongly informed by the Mercedes-AMG Concept AMG GT XX, with its twin circular lights.
Perhaps this more upright stance is the price to pay to keep a four-door saloon in the sights of customers who would otherwise automatically opt for an SUV or crossover. In profile, the C-Class doesn’t offer a traditional three-box silhouette; although the boot opening is conventional, folding rear seats maximise its practicality.
Inside, the interior accoutrements continue Mercedes’ vision of transforming its smaller cars into mini-me versions of the all-conquering S-Class, complete with optional leather and wood trim (Twisted Diamond Nappa leather, no less), elaborate chromed switchgear and bounteous lighting options. There’s also the small matter of a very large screen, a 39.1-inch monster that is, effectively, the entire dashboard fascia.
Whilst the hi-res graphics are unimpeachable, you are ceding control over practically everything to the dreaded touchscreen interface (there’s a separate roller control for volume, as well as steering wheel buttons).
To sweeten the pill, Mercedes has thrown in not one but three AI agents to decipher voice control (ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing and Google Assistant). All very well if you like that sort of thing but not so great if you’re agnostic about this most intrusive of technologies. Just as Mercedes offers a ‘vegan’ interior for the C-Class, perhaps future models will have an AI-free option as well.
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The new C-Class is smart, bold and efficient (up to 473 miles (762 km) of WLTP range, thanks to a 94 kWh battery), albeit with a little bit of a visual identity crisis. Glitzy features like the MBUX Hyperscreen, and Sky Control panoramic roof, with its 162 embedded ‘stars’, will certainly lure in those seeking a sybaritic environment on a smaller scale.
If this is how the conventional saloon car has to fight back against the SUV hegemony, then I guess we’ll take it.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class, more information at Mercedes-Benz.co.uk, @MercedesBenz
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.