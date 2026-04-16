It’s a year of refreshes, overhauls and new launches for Mercedes-Benz. Alongside a number of all-new models – including the new VLE and the forthcoming CLA Shooting Brake – much of the current range is getting a mid-life refresh.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Perhaps surprisingly, that includes the big EQS electric saloon. Initially launched as a companion to the peerless S-Class (another updated model), the EQS was at one point mooted to be its successor. Then all EV strategies went south, leaving the EQS a car out of time, highly advanced yet somehow marching to a different technological tune.

Mercedes-Benz EQS (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

The headline figure for the updated EQS is range. The original was pretty long-legged, with an official range of 480 miles and a good 300 miles available to even the most spirited driver. The revised car bests that yet again, offering up to 575 miles of WLTP range, ultra-fast charging and a complete overhaul of the onboard control systems.

The introduction of the company’s MB.OS (Mercedes Benz Operating System) doubles down on the EQE’s ability to parse and execute spoken commands, with a graphical speed and sophistication that matches up with the car’s massive dash-spanning MBUX Hyperscreen.

The MBUX Hyperscreen in the Mercedes-Benz EQS (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

All this AI-enabled interaction (complete with no fewer than three types of virtual avatars) is supplemented by cossetting luxury and high-quality materials, from the heated seatbelts to the HEPA filter-equipped cabin. The new EQS hasn’t cut back on its predecessor’s predilection for a good light show; a backlit radiator, an illuminated Mercedes-Benz star and multi-hued cabin lights are just part of the car’s glowing character.

Mercedes-Benz EQS (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Aerodynamics and efficiency savings are legion, helping offset the EQS’ substantial weight by honing every system to chase down any energy-sapping processes and parts. New steer-by-wire technology is also offered, making the hefty machine incredibly manoeuvrable at low speeds (thanks, too, to four-wheel steering) but firm and responsive on the autobahn.

More information at Mercedes-Benz.co.uk

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Mercedes-Benz GLS

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As MB doubles down on the EQS’ flagship qualifications, it’s also seen fit to update the S-Class’ SUV sibling, the GLS. For the new model year, the GLS has a raft of revisions, starting with the installation of an upright three-pointed star above the radiator – traditionally the preserve of the S-Class saloon.

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Everything else has been subtly fettled and fiddled with to make this behemoth 4x4 easier to live with and more pleasant to drive. From uprating the output of the top of the range GLS 580 4Matic V8-powered model to introducing more powerful headlights, faster processors, new interior trim options and updates to the MB.OS software, this is a mid-life overhaul for a car that does big business in markets like the USA.

More information at Mercedes-Benz.co.uk

Mercedes-Benz GLE

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A little bit further down the food chain is the GLE model, the mid-range SUV that’s the most heavyweight member of the E-Class family. Again, it’s a host of incremental updates not an all-new car, with a new grille that adopts the flowing style of MB’s latest round of product launches.

Mercedes-Benz GLE (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Inside, the GLE offers up to seven seats, a vast sliding panoramic sunroof as standard across the range, new engine options and the same MBUX and MB.OS upgrades seen in the GLS and EQS.

Mercedes-Benz GLE interior (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Features like the ‘transparent body’ camera technology first seen on Range Rovers have now come to the GLE, making it easier to navigate across rough terrain. Mercedes is also now offering a sound system from its premium partner, Burmester, as an option, bringing 3D surround sound to the cabin.

More information at Mercedes-Benz.co.uk