Luxury luggage maker Globe-Trotter is known not only for its emblematic trunk-like silhouettes with elegant leather corners, but also for the painstaking craftsmanship behind each piece. Requiring 98 individual steps and more than ten days to complete, the process alone is enough to make one hesitant about leaving them unsupervised in the hold of a plane.

While the British brand promises luggage designed to last a lifetime, those who regard such travel essentials as design objects will welcome the expansion of Globe-Trotter’s universe into the realm of home storage.

Globe-Trotter brings old-world travel glamour indoors

(Image credit: Courtesy of Globe-Trotter)

The newly unveiled Steamer Home Trunk is not merely decorative, but a practical storage piece rooted in the brand’s heritage – drawing inspiration from the steamer trunks Globe-Trotter produced in the early twentieth century, celebrated for their durability and generous capacity for personal possessions.

Designed to sit effortlessly within a living room, dressing area or study, the stay-at-home trunk is as functional as it is easy to look at. A removable wooden tray allows for organisation inside, while the piece itself reflects the notion that ‘the spirit of travel continues long after the suitcase is unpacked’. Made to order in limited quantities, each trunk is handcrafted in England from vulcanised fibreboard and finished with leather handles, polished metal hardware and constructed panels.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Globe-Trotter)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Globe-Trotter)

Drawing on Globe-Trotter’s signature colour pairings, the Steamer Home Trunk is available in recognisable combinations including warm marmalade and brown with brass fittings, classic navy and red with nickel hardware, rich green paired with brown leather, and deep oxblood offset by black accents.

Inside, the narrative continues through playful detailing – from finely woven fabric depicting an English countryside scene complete with a stag, to tailoring-inspired textile motifs.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Globe-Trotter)

Globe-Trotter’s Steamer Home Trunk retails for £3,995

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