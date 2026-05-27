Not content with muscling in on the cleaning and cooking sectors, SharkNinja has set its sights on conquering the tastebuds of high-end coffee lovers with the introduction of the new AutoBarista Pro.

While we’re not suggesting that this one-button solution could ever usurp the rituals of roasting, weighing, measuring and pouring very particular types of coffee, the AutoBarista Pro is a hefty countertop solution that promises a huge variety of choice and consistency, regardless of your favorite brew.

Ninja AutoBarista Pro coffee machine (Image credit: Ninja)

Ultimately, it’s a labour-saving device, a fact that might not rest easy with those who prefer their coffee creation to involve a little bit of time, effort, knowledge and experience (if that’s you, there are more new coffee machines out there). If, on the other hand, you want to maintain a solid quality cup of coffee while switching between multiple types, then the AutoBarista Pro is here to alleviate the pain points.

The AutoBarista Pro can produce two espressos at once (Image credit: Ninja)

The Ninja’s screen showcases the options – espresso, lungo, cortado, flat white, latte, cappuccino, americano and filter coffee, alongside filter coffee, cold-pressed, ice latte, cold-brew and over ice variants. Each can be personalised to your favoured strength, temperature and size, with up to five different milk froth presets.

SharkNinja AutoBarista Pro £899.99 SHOP NOW

The machine is supplied with two 340g bean hoppers to allow for easy switching between flavours, and there’s also the ability to prepare two espresso shots at once. The onboard grinder has been programmed to calibrate the levels of grinding depending on the beans chosen, while the frother is said to provide ‘microfoam’ regardless of dairy or non-dairy options ‘putting barista-level texture at your fingertips.’

Ninja AutoBarista Pro (Image credit: Ninja)

Automated rinse cycles prevent the build-up of waste grounds, and there’s also an onboard fan that ensures the inner mechanism is well ventilated. The key components can all be run through the dishwasher, while the admittedly hefty unit has a polished metal finish with a seamlessly integrated touch screen.

The machine can create multiple types of coffee (Image credit: Ninja)

Ninja AutoBarista Pro Coffee Machine, £899, SharkNinja.co.uk

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