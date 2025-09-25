Our pick of new coffee machines offers myriad ways of brewing up a cup, with an emphasis on the compact and discreet. Here are four different ways to achieve the perfect espresso, as well as an update to an enduring filter coffee system from Sweden.

Breville Barista Slimline

Breville’s Barista range of espresso machines has expanded by three, with the new models ranging from small to large. Espresso aficionados can start large with the Barista Sense (£599.99) and the Barista Classic (£499.99), but the sweet spot for a small space is the compact Barista Slimline. This machine measures 15.5cm wide, skips the grinder, but still has a 1.1 litre capacity and onboard steam wand.

Breville has launched three new coffee machines (Image credit: Breville)

Smeg ECF03

The more rounded, retro forms of Smeg’s new ECF03 conceal its dual functionality; not only is this a conventional compact espresso machine, but it also has a cold-brew option. The latter uses three customisable temperature settings for those looking to move away from piping hot doses of caffeine. In keeping with Smeg's focus on a forward-looking and bold palette, the ECF03 is available in black, white, cream and blue pastel.

Smeg ECF03 espresso machine (Image credit: Smeg)

Sage Oracle Dual Boiler

Sage Oracle Dual Boiler espresso machine £2,499.95 at Breville

For more sizeable spaces, the new WiFI-enabled Oracle Dual Boiler from Sage is screaming for your attention. There’s a lot going on in this flagship machine, starting with a focus on precise grinding and advanced milk steaming, complete with the ability to change settings for dairy alternatives like oat, almond and soy milks.

A touchscreen and lighting options set this machine apart from the rest (Image credit: Sage)

Perhaps the only coffee machine to boast a quad-core processor, it also has a 5.7-inch touchscreen to help you navigate your way around the many brew customisation options, on top of the 15 preset drinks for those who want to go straight to a flat white.

Terra Kaffe Demi

Terra Kaffe’s new Demi espresso machine builds on the reputation established by its debut product, the TK-02. While the latter incorporates a large touchscreen, the Demi takes the minimal aesthetic further and swaps out the screen for an integrated invisible display. With industrial design from the Ammunition Group, the Demi is just over 25cm wide and is intended to be hidden away when not in use. The system starts with whole beans and is controlled by a simple stainless steel dial.

Aarke Coffee Maker

Aarke Coffee System in matte black €350 at aarke.com

Aarke’s elegant Coffee System is now available in a muted matte black finish. The Swedish company’s component-based coffee-making kit launched last year in its signature stainless steel. All three products – the Aarke Coffee Maker, Aarke Coffee Grinder, and Aarke Thermal Jug – are also now manufactured in the new finish, featuring the same levels of sophisticated engineering and design. Overseen by company co-founders and chief designers Carl Ljungh and Jonas Groth, the Aarke Coffee System fits perfectly into any kitchen.

