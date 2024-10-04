Aarke has created the ultimate collection for caffeine lovers, the Aarke Coffee System

Swedish manufacturer Aarke is on a mission to make a set of kitchen accessories that are stylish and efficient. After a rather elegant kettle and the Aarke Carbonator and Carbonator Pro, the company has set its sights on coffee, with a new coffee maker and coffee grinder due to launch in late October 2024.

The Aarke Coffee System, grinder, coffee maker and thermal jug (Image credit: Aarke)

The Aarke Coffee System, as it’s dubbed, will also comprise of a thermal jug (available later), all of which are finished in the company’s trademark polished stainless steel. The company, founded in 2013 by industrial designers Jonas Groth and Carl Ljungh, believes in imbuing everyday objects with pure forms and high-quality materials. The Coffee System is no different, aimed at those who want a straightforward filter coffee making set that works as well as it looks.

Detail of the Aarke Coffee Maker (Image credit: Aarke)

Starting off with the freestanding grinder, ease of use is apparent in every detail. The grinder will calculate how much ground coffee you need based on the water in the tank. This is followed by the coffee maker itself, which self-adjusts for the perfect brewing temperature. The upcoming thermal jug is a matching optional extra designed to keep the coffee at optimum temperature for as long as possible.

Aarke Coffee Grinder and Coffee Maker (Image credit: Aarke)

Naturally, all three work as standalone units, but your kitchen countertops will thank you for adopting such a unified system. ‘There are no shortcuts when developing a product with a human-centred approach,’ says Ljungh, who shares design roles with his co-founder Groth. ‘A carefully engineered product shouldn't be complicated to use. It takes countless hours and iterations to create a thought through and high-quality product. The Aarke Coffee System is no exception – it’s intuitive without compromising on elegance or quality.’

The Aarke Coffee System (Image credit: Aarke)

The Aarke coffee maker takes under six minutes to brew a full pot. Although it’s also a standalone item, the thermal jug was designed to be used directly with the coffee maker (and doesn’t activate the latter’s warming plate). The company points out that it’s received approval from European Coffee Brewing Centre, an independent body set up by the Norwegian Coffee Association.

Aarke Coffee Maker and Coffee Grinder, pre-order from Aarke.com