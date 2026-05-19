Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design launches a collaboration with Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen extend their global reach and collaborative scope with a new partnership with Fragment Design, the Tokyo streetwear studio established by Hiroshi Fujiwara in 2004. Over two decades, Fujiwara has expanded into fashion, music, pop culture and technology, making this reworking of four signature B&O products a natural extension of his process.

Bang & Olufsen x Fragment Design Beosystem 9000c (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Fujiwara is a long-time fan of the brand, following it for over 30 years through several iterations of format, technology and form. The four pieces that receive Fragment’s signature monochrome black aesthetic – paired with Bang & Olufsen’s precision-milled aluminium – are the Beosound A1 portable speaker, Beoplay H100 headphones, the modular wall-mounted Beosound Shape speaker, and the Beosystem 9000c, the iconic triple pillar CD system that was recently revived through B&O’s Recreated Classics series.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen) Bang & Olufsen x Fragment Design Beosound A1 portable speaker (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen) Bang & Olufsen x Fragment Design Beoplay H100 headphones (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen) Bang & Olufsen x Fragment Design Beosound Shape speakers (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen) Bang & Olufsen x Fragment Design Beosystem 9000c

The very first system Fujiwara owned was the Beocenter 2300, initially launched in 1991. ‘This collaboration has been a long-time dream of mine,’ says the designer, ‘Since building my home around Bang & Olufsen’s integrated home sound system in the 1990s, the brand has been my first choice for audio.’

Bang & Olufsen x Fragment Design Beosound A1 3rd Gen speaker (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Fujiwara began his career as a DJ and producer before moving into graphics, streetwear and fashion. One of the key players in the increasingly influential Japanese design scene in the 1990s, he is credited with helping bring Bang & Olufsen’s products to a wider audience in the country.

Bang & Olufsen x Fragment Design Beoplay H100 headphones (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

To mark this connection, the four products delve into Fragment Design’s dark and moody aesthetic, using B&O’s artisanal skill with aluminium shaping and finishing to provide an anodized, hand polished finish that results in a ‘distinctive liquid-like, high-gloss finish.’

The Beoremote One for the Beosystem 9000c (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

According to Kresten Bjørn Krab-Bjerre, Bang & Olufsen’s Senior Director of Design, ‘We applied a highly artisanal anodization and polishing process for the first time on our portable products as part of this collaboration - it’s a meticulous approach that brings Fragment’s signature black to life through a finish only achievable by hand.’

Beoplay H100 Fragment Design Edition (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Subtle branding adds more creative kudos, with the addition of Fragment’s double lightning bolt and wordmark. For example, the Beoplay H100 includes the logo on the left ear cup, while the Beosound A1 places the motif beneath the grille. The assemblage of seven Beosound Shape tiles is finished in black and grey fabric to form a flower-inspired pattern, with a logo in aluminium.

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The Fragment Design logo on the Beosystem 9000c (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Finally, the mighty Beosound 9000c system comes complete with a pair of Beolab 28 loudspeakers and the Beoremote One. All are finished with matte black surfacing and glossy natural aluminium and bear the collaborators’ marks on the CD clamper and speaker stands.

Bang & Olufsen x Fragment Design Beosound Shape (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

‘This collaboration feels like a meaningful continuation for our journey together,’ concludes Fujiwara. Available in Tokyo from 20 May at a special pop-up store in the Isetan Department Store in Shinjuku, three of the four pieces will have their global release on 3 June 2026, while the Beosystem 9000c is exclusive to the Japan market.

Fragment Design's Hiroshi Fujiwara and the Beosound Shape (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Beoplay H100, RRP £1,700, Beosound A1 3rd Gen, RRP £350, Beosound Shape, RRP £5,300, Beosystem 9000c, made to order from £53,000

bang-olufsen.com, @bangolufsen, cp.mistore.jp