Tidy minds love all-in-one audio systems. What could be more convenient than an elegantly shaped unit that brings together every facet of your audio demands and can be mounted on wall or desk? That ethos underpins the new Vega from Dali.

Dali Vega audio system (Image credit: Dali)

Dali stands for Danish Audiophile Loudspeaker Industries, and in addition to high quality audio components, the Nørager-based company also brings the well-established qualities of contemporary Danish design to its products. The Vega will be available in dark and natural oak finishes, using real wood veneers, enhanced with anodised aluminium details and specially woven fabrics.

Dali Vega audio system (Image credit: Dali)

The long, slender unit can be integrated into existing systems via the BluOS protocol or used as a standalone system with access to regular audio streaming services. It’s also equipped with a full suite of wired and wireless inputs, including analogue and optical digital connections, HDMI, USB and Bluetooth, meaning it can be used to stream from mobile as well as serve as a TV soundbar and turntable speaker system.

The precisely engineered volume wheel on the Dali Vega (Image credit: Dali)

On the top of the console there are five configurable preset buttons alongside a large, weighted volume wheel and a OLED display that will rotate depending on the way the unit is installed. Dali has used aerospace grade ball-bearings to make the volume wheel mechanism feel smooth and precisely weighted to go with its glass, acrylic and aluminium construction. A separate BluOS app provides additional control.

The Vega is available in dark and natural oak finishes (Image credit: Dali)

The unit took Dali five years to develop, in which time several competitors have also made a pitch for the premium single box market. To stay ahead of the game, the in-house team of acoustic engineers have fitted no less than ten drivers, along with a large chamber to reduce resonant frequencies and improve the low frequency performance.

The Vega can be wall-mounted or freestanding (Image credit: Dali)

In total, the Vega has 400 watts of amplification delivered across eight 50 watt channels. Dali’s own Adaptive Stereo Enhancement (ASE) and Adaptive Orientation Adjustment (AOA) technologies create a panoramic room-filling sound regardless of where the unit is placed – either mounted to a wall or free-standing, whether in portrait or landscape orientation. Placement settings are fully configurable to accommodate the architectural and spatial variables of the chosen room.

The sound is custom configured depending on Vega's orientation (Image credit: Dali)

‘Music is becoming an integral part of people’s lives, and the key to it all is convenience,’ says Krestian Pedersen, Head of Product Management at Dali, ‘It has to be easy, but without compromising on quality. Our goal with Vega was to create a product that fits the way people live and access music in their daily lives. We wanted to make a product that people want to keep turned on all the time.’

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Dali Vega audio system (Image credit: Dali)

Vega from Dali, available from September 2026, £2,599 / €2,999, Dali-Speakers.com, @DaliSpeakers