A trio of new compact radios offer up very different design approaches, from full-on bells and whistles to tastefully discreet. First up, the kind of device to have on hand when it all goes pear-shaped.

Philips TAR3500

Philips TAR3500 DAB Radio (Image credit: Philips)

The new Philips TAR3500 is a rugged digital and AM/FM radio designed explicitly for ‘life’s unexpected situations’. Designed to be ultra-rugged, with a long-lasting Li-on battery (giving up 60 hours of use), the TAR3500 not only provides access to the airwaves but doubles up as a flashlight and reading light. Additional power can be added via the onboard solar panel, as well as the hand-cranked charger, with old-school AAA batteries onboard as back-up.

The TAR3500 doubles up as a torch (Image credit: Philips)

Philips is pitching the dust- and water-resistant device to outdoorsy types as well as those in areas subject to occasional power cuts, citing recent EU guidance to households to have a 72-hour emergency kit on hand. If the audio isn’t cutting it, nor do you have any need for a portable charging bank, the TAR3500 has a final trick up its sleeve – it contains an integrated SOS siren, emergency beacon and ultrasonic whistle.

The radio also has a flashing signal light function (Image credit: Philips)

Also coming soon from Philips is the retro-coded MS60 ‘Roller’. Mobile audio aficionados will recognise the Roller’s bright yellow, post-modern styling; it marks a convincing attempt to update the language and form of the original D8007. Shaped by GRO in Eindhoven, the original Roller was a quintessentially 1980s product. The revival ditches the deck in favour of a skeuomorphic cassette-style interface, along with Bluetooth and USB audio playback.

Philips MS60 Roller (Image credit: Philips)

Available in May 2026, Philips TAR3500, £59.99, MS60, €179.99. More information on both products at Philips.co.uk

Roberts Reva

Roberts Reva in pastel cream (Image credit: Roberts)

We’ve been trialling a Roberts Reva for a couple of weeks and can report back that this compact desktop device is both the venerablDe company’s most contemporary-looking device as well as an impressive audio performer. The Reva brings together DAB+, FM and Bluetooth into a very portable package, albeit one that needs to be plugged in (there are no batteries on board).

Roberts Reva in black finish (Image credit: Roberts)

Nevertheless, table-top or shelf-based devices win points for not taking up excessive space, especially when they still manage to pack a fair bit of power like the Reva. With a 3.5-inch woofer and 1.5-inch tweeter, as well as a rear-firing bass enclosure, this little digital radio has more than enough oomph for most modest rooms, thanks to 15 watts of output. The wooden cabinet is available in three finishes, cherry, black and pastel cream.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Revo SuperConnect

Finally, some old favourites. With a larger footprint than the Reva, the SuperConnect is Revo’s flagship radio offering. Essentially a scaled-down version of the SuperCD, the SuperConnect goes all-out on bringing together radio from around the world.

Tapping into the internet radio format is easy thanks to the large screen, with a promised 36,000 stations available. The silver and walnut combo is strongly reminiscent of hi-fi’s golden age and there’s also Spotify and Amazon Music connectivity.

Ruark R1S (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

It’s also worth considering Ruark Audio’s excellent RS1 (RuarkAudio.com, £299), which puts multifunctional music options into a tiny, bedside-friendly package. Another winner from the extensive Roberts portfolio is the pocket-sized Revival Petite 2 (RobertsRadio.com, £99.99).