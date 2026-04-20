Three new robot-vacuum cleaners make light work of interior upkeep

For many householders, the biggest obstacle to consigning cleaning duties to a robot subordinate is not the idea of introducing an android to the household, but the need to keep the floorspace permanently decluttered. Even as the puck-shaped robots got better at navigating obstacles – with stubby little legs to hoist them over chunky rugs and shallow steps – household detritus and spills were still a no-go area.

Shark PowerDetectUV (Image credit: Shark)

Over the years, vacuum makers have attempted to address the issue of sock-strewn floors with the addition of elements like arms. Whilst robotic arms are still few and far between, true stair climbing is probably just a few generations away. We’ve rounded up three new entrants into the arena of autonomous home cleaning.

Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete

Mova Z60 Ultra Roller has a pet-avoiding mode (Image credit: Mova)

Mova is a new brand in the UK market. The company is starting off with three models, with a flagship due to arrive later in the year. Right now, the top tier model is the Z60 Ultra Roller Complete, a wet-and-dry system that is explicitly pitched at ‘high-traffic spaces.’ In practice, this means a high-pressure roller mop system that automatically detects and avoids carpets, as well as an integral extendable brush and roller for hard-to-reach spots.

Mova Z60 Ultra Roller (Image credit: Mova)

Mova Mova Z60 Ultra Roller with docking station £1249 £849 SHOP NOW

Like many modern devices, the Z60 has AI-powered 3D-mapping, with an onboard catalogue of object types to avoid, while the company’s StepMaster technology allows the puck to lift itself over three-inch thresholds. All maintenance is automated on return to the base station, including washing and drying the roller system.

Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete, £1,249, UK.Mova.tech, Amazon.co.uk

Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal

Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal (Image credit: Shark)

The USP of Shark’s new PowerDetect UV Reveal is in the name; an ultraviolet sensor that is tuned to detect and banish stains invisible to the naked eye. Combining the sensor with the use of an ultra-thorough scrubbing motion, the device will double-check to see if everything is clean and tidy before moving in.

Shark Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal with docking station £1099 £99 SHOP NOW

The UV Reveal can vacuum as well as mop and like the Z60, it bills itself as hands-off, with a ‘NeverTouch Pro’ base that strongly implies all self-cleaning and refuse dumping takes place entirely automatically. In truth, you still have to check the dock every couple of months. Other innovations include the ability to lift itself over shallow obstacles and enough on-board battery for three hours of non-stop cleaning.

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Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal, £999.99, SharkNinja.co.uk, Amazon.co.uk

iRobot Roomba Mini

iRobot Roomba Mini Robot Vacuum & Mop (Image credit: iRobot)

The Roomba Mini builds on over two decades of automated vacuum tech but shrinks the proposition down to a daintier size that can thread its way through chair legs and under sofas. The Roomba Mini also eschews the white and black favoured by the rest of the industry in favour of more interiors-friendly hues (pink, mint, white and black), complete with matching docking station.

iRobot Roomba Mini Robot Vacuum & Mop (Image credit: iRobot)

iRobot Roomba Mini with docking station £379 SHOP NOW

Originating in Japan and now available in Europe, the Mini is designed for apartment living and smaller homes, with the same functionality (wet cleaning and maintenance, with auto emptying that promises up to three months of hands-free operation) as the company’s larger models.

Roomba Mini, £379, iRobot.co.uk, Amazon.co.uk