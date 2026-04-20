Three new robot-vacuum cleaners make light work of interior upkeep
Shark, Mova and iRobot unveil three new flagship devices that show the home robotics sector continuing to innovate
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For many householders, the biggest obstacle to consigning cleaning duties to a robot subordinate is not the idea of introducing an android to the household, but the need to keep the floorspace permanently decluttered. Even as the puck-shaped robots got better at navigating obstacles – with stubby little legs to hoist them over chunky rugs and shallow steps – household detritus and spills were still a no-go area.
Over the years, vacuum makers have attempted to address the issue of sock-strewn floors with the addition of elements like arms. Whilst robotic arms are still few and far between, true stair climbing is probably just a few generations away. We’ve rounded up three new entrants into the arena of autonomous home cleaning.
Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete
Mova is a new brand in the UK market. The company is starting off with three models, with a flagship due to arrive later in the year. Right now, the top tier model is the Z60 Ultra Roller Complete, a wet-and-dry system that is explicitly pitched at ‘high-traffic spaces.’ In practice, this means a high-pressure roller mop system that automatically detects and avoids carpets, as well as an integral extendable brush and roller for hard-to-reach spots.
Like many modern devices, the Z60 has AI-powered 3D-mapping, with an onboard catalogue of object types to avoid, while the company’s StepMaster technology allows the puck to lift itself over three-inch thresholds. All maintenance is automated on return to the base station, including washing and drying the roller system.
Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete, £1,249, UK.Mova.tech, Amazon.co.uk
Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal
The USP of Shark’s new PowerDetect UV Reveal is in the name; an ultraviolet sensor that is tuned to detect and banish stains invisible to the naked eye. Combining the sensor with the use of an ultra-thorough scrubbing motion, the device will double-check to see if everything is clean and tidy before moving in.
The UV Reveal can vacuum as well as mop and like the Z60, it bills itself as hands-off, with a ‘NeverTouch Pro’ base that strongly implies all self-cleaning and refuse dumping takes place entirely automatically. In truth, you still have to check the dock every couple of months. Other innovations include the ability to lift itself over shallow obstacles and enough on-board battery for three hours of non-stop cleaning.
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Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal, £999.99, SharkNinja.co.uk, Amazon.co.uk
iRobot Roomba Mini
The Roomba Mini builds on over two decades of automated vacuum tech but shrinks the proposition down to a daintier size that can thread its way through chair legs and under sofas. The Roomba Mini also eschews the white and black favoured by the rest of the industry in favour of more interiors-friendly hues (pink, mint, white and black), complete with matching docking station.
Originating in Japan and now available in Europe, the Mini is designed for apartment living and smaller homes, with the same functionality (wet cleaning and maintenance, with auto emptying that promises up to three months of hands-free operation) as the company’s larger models.
Roomba Mini, £379, iRobot.co.uk, Amazon.co.uk
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.