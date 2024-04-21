Five compact DAB radios that combine broadcast content with visual brio

May radio continue to endure, regardless of the shape of tomorrow’s media landscape. Here are five contemporary countertop DAB radios that will bring you broadcasts with quality and style.

Five compact DAB radios

Pure Classic H4

Pure Classic H4 (Image credit: Pure)

The Pure Classic H4 is one of three models in the company’s new ‘Classic’ range. This is the simplest of the lot, with DAB+, FM and Bluetooth connectivity, a small form factor and even the addition of a kitchen timer for added convenience. Available in Cotton White/Oak or sleek Coffee Black/Walnut (shown here), it’s understated and feature-rich.

Pure Classic H4, £89.99, Pure-Audio.com, @PureAudioWorld, also available from Amazon

Ruark R1S

Ruark R1S (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

The R1S is also an entry-level model, but Ruark’s commitment to authentically crafted materials (the walnut grille) and the very latest technology (Bluetooth 5) ensures this is still a premium product. As well as radio stations online and off, there’s connection to Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer, and a new colour display.

Ruark R1S, £299, RuarkAudio.com, @RuarkAudio, also available from John Lewis

Sony XDR-C1DBP

Sony XDR-C1DBP (Image credit: Sony)

Sony’s clock radios have been a bedside stalwart since the late 1960s. This is one of the latest models and it does the job without fuss, managing to simultaneously evoke old-school retro-futurism and no-nonsense minimalism at the same time. The black cube contains analogue and digital radio tuners, with a dimmable digital display, the all-essential radio alarm and a USB port to charge your phone.

Sony XDR-C1DBP DAB/DAB+ Clock Radio, £79, Sony.co.uk

Roberts Revival Petite 2

Roberts Revival Petite 2 (Image credit: Roberts)

As the name suggests, the Roberts Revival Petite 2 errs on the side of all-out retro, with a palette of seven pastel colour finishes to chose from. This new model adds a radio alarm, Bluetooth speaker functionality, USB-C charging and an aerial, as well as an internal battery that gives up to 20 hours of playback time.

Roberts Revival Petite 2, £99.99, RobertsRadio.com, @RobertsRadio, Amazon.co.uk

Loewe Radio.Frequency

Loewe Radio.Frequency (Image credit: Loewe)

Loewe’s trademark quality is in evidence in the Radio.Frequency, the German manufacturer’s most compact listening device. With a case that pairs specially designed acoustic fabric and natural oak, this desktop DAB radio packs all the features you’ll ever need into a discreet form factor that has plenty of power and a build quality that should last a lifetime.

Loewe Radio.Frequency, £199, Loewe.tv, @Loewe.International