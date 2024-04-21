Five compact DAB radios that combine broadcast content with visual brio
The latest DAB radios – countertop and bedside broadcast companions – for those who like their devices to be standalone and visually simple
May radio continue to endure, regardless of the shape of tomorrow’s media landscape. Here are five contemporary countertop DAB radios that will bring you broadcasts with quality and style.
Five compact DAB radios
Pure Classic H4
The Pure Classic H4 is one of three models in the company’s new ‘Classic’ range. This is the simplest of the lot, with DAB+, FM and Bluetooth connectivity, a small form factor and even the addition of a kitchen timer for added convenience. Available in Cotton White/Oak or sleek Coffee Black/Walnut (shown here), it’s understated and feature-rich.
Pure Classic H4, £89.99, Pure-Audio.com, @PureAudioWorld, also available from Amazon
Ruark R1S
The R1S is also an entry-level model, but Ruark’s commitment to authentically crafted materials (the walnut grille) and the very latest technology (Bluetooth 5) ensures this is still a premium product. As well as radio stations online and off, there’s connection to Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer, and a new colour display.
Ruark R1S, £299, RuarkAudio.com, @RuarkAudio, also available from John Lewis
Sony XDR-C1DBP
Sony’s clock radios have been a bedside stalwart since the late 1960s. This is one of the latest models and it does the job without fuss, managing to simultaneously evoke old-school retro-futurism and no-nonsense minimalism at the same time. The black cube contains analogue and digital radio tuners, with a dimmable digital display, the all-essential radio alarm and a USB port to charge your phone.
Sony XDR-C1DBP DAB/DAB+ Clock Radio, £79, Sony.co.uk
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Roberts Revival Petite 2
As the name suggests, the Roberts Revival Petite 2 errs on the side of all-out retro, with a palette of seven pastel colour finishes to chose from. This new model adds a radio alarm, Bluetooth speaker functionality, USB-C charging and an aerial, as well as an internal battery that gives up to 20 hours of playback time.
Roberts Revival Petite 2, £99.99, RobertsRadio.com, @RobertsRadio, Amazon.co.uk
Loewe Radio.Frequency
Loewe’s trademark quality is in evidence in the Radio.Frequency, the German manufacturer’s most compact listening device. With a case that pairs specially designed acoustic fabric and natural oak, this desktop DAB radio packs all the features you’ll ever need into a discreet form factor that has plenty of power and a build quality that should last a lifetime.
Loewe Radio.Frequency, £199, Loewe.tv, @Loewe.International
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Burnt Earth Beach House is an experimental retreat crafted in terracotta
The experimental Australian Burnt Earth Beach House by John Wardle breaks new ground in material composition, using baked earth for warmth, texture and tonality
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The rich culture of India is celebrated in Milan with Gunjan Gupta's Indian Tiny Megastore
During Milan Design Week 2024, Gunjan Gupta's Indian Tiny Megastore curated by Maria Cristina Didero brings Indian culture to the city
By Sujata Burman Published
-
Alcova 2024 offers up contemporary independent design in historical domestic backdrops
Alcova 2024 moved to Varedo to take over the spaces of Villa Bagatti Valsecchi and Villa Borsani (on view until 21 April)
By Sujata Burman Published
-
New Nothing Ear and Ear (a) earbuds: audio innovation with a retro nod
Nothing’s new Ear and Ear (a) earbuds, drawing inspiration from vintage portable hi-fi and packed with updates, help the company maintain its status as an audio innovator
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Dial into the Boring Phone and more smartphone alternatives
From the deliberately dull new Boring Phone to Honor’s latest hook-up with Porsche, a host of new devices that do the phone thing slightly differently
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Cutting-edge sound machines celebrate the independent spirit
Synths, effects, and even toys – these sound machines offer up new adventures in music creation, and showcase the idiosyncratic world of low-volume tech production
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Wearable tech that’ll help you hack, track and snack your way to success
The latest in discreet wearable tech, from biowearables to smart glasses, is designed to help you be your best self
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Remote working wonders: what every home office needs
Remote working calls for clever and efficient kit that won't impinge on domestic bliss at day’s end – from a desk that stows your monitor out of sight to a discreet cloud alternative
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
New Leica SL3 meets the desires and demands of photographers and filmmakers
The Leica SL3, the latest in the brand’s range of mirrorless full-frame system cameras, is powerful, pocketable and undeniably professional
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Nothing Phone (2a) and Punkt MC02: our hands-on review
Two new smartphones – Nothing Phone (2a) and Punkt MC02 –offer different approaches to conventional device design, while emphasising simplicity, privacy and the power of good design
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Nothing Phone (2a): an exclusive first look
Three years in the making, the Nothing Phone (2a) embodies the tech start-up’s ethos and aesthetic approach. We explore the genesis of the new design in an exclusive preview
By Jonathan Bell Published