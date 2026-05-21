Marriott Bonvoy, the official global loyalty programme for Marriott International, launches Design Shop, a curated online platform dedicated to furniture, décor and art inspired by its hot portfolio of hotels and destinations. The inaugural product range is defined by W Hotels and Westin Hotels & Resorts, both of which have recently reintroduced their identities through a series of global openings, including W Florence and W Hollywood.

Marriott Bonvoy launches Design Shop

(Image credit: Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy)

‘Hospitality doesn’t end at check-out anymore,’ says Peggy Roe, executive vice president and chief customer officer at Marriott International. ‘Design Shop reflects how we’re expanding the role of our hotels and destinations from places you stay into sources of inspiration you choose to live with.’

In collaboration with Rockwell Group, the practice behind the renovation of W New York, Union Square, W Hotels Living’s inaugural collection draws on the brand’s maximalist ethos, translating the flagship hotel’s rich textures, tones and energy into pieces suited to the modern home. Highlights include a custom velvet headboard and platform bed available in four sleek colourways, dual-finish nightstands with ribbed brass detailing inspired by Union Square’s Metronome, and sculptural decorative accents such as architectural vases, trays and playful bookends.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy)

Meanwhile, Westin Hotels & Resorts channels its wellness-driven ethos – particularly its focus on sleep and restoration – through a soothing, biophilic-inspired range featuring earthy rugs, textured and patterned throw pillows, and coastal-inspired artworks that complement existing Sleep Well essentials from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques.

Next for the platform are destination-driven drops, beginning in June 2026 with a collection inspired by the French Riviera. In autumn, JW Marriott Living will debut with a collection inspired by JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy)

The Design Shop is now available at marriottbonvoyboutiques.com