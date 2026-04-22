Inside RH Milan, a new landmark gallery in a neo-Renaissance palazzo

Anticipation had been high. For Milan, the opening of RH Milan, The Gallery at Corso Venezia 56 represented something that goes beyond the usual clamour surrounding standout launches during Milan Design Week. In recent years, a series of advertising campaigns has enveloped the captivating façades of one of the city’s most beautiful neo-Renaissance palazzi, built in 1880 by Giorgio Pellini, already renowned as the constructor of the celebrated Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, just steps from the Duomo.

The ‘Jennifer’ sofa, an exclusive preview of RH Estates at RH Milan (Image credit: RH)

Following a packed opening night yesterday evening, the American luxury design brand has today (22 April 2026) reopened the doors of this architectural jewel – the last building along the elegant Corso Venezia before the Bastioni, those neoclassical sentinels that once marked the city’s eastern gateway. Having opened a Paris flagship in 2025 in the refined setting of Champs-Élysées, the company has likewise chosen a spectacular architectural presence for Milan, introducing RH to Italy through a retail and hospitality experience spanning seven levels and 7,000 sq m.

The Baldacchino and Koper Collections, an exclusive preview of RH Estates at RH Milan (Image credit: RH)

The entrance – bright, imposing and airy –leads directly into the Architecture & Design Library. On either side stand busts of great thinkers of the past and modern masters. To the left, a bronze Palladio is displayed together with a first edition of his I Quattro Libri dell’Architettura, dated 1570. Ahead, the space opens onto a meticulously landscaped courtyard garden, with intimate RH Outdoor lounge areas. Commanding attention is a theatrical barrel-vaulted skylight rising from the centre of the greenery, beneath which one glimpses the restaurant ‘La Volta Restaurant & Bar’. The subterranean spaces are dedicated to it, wrapped in Crème de Moss limestone, their classical mythological inspiration underscored by bas-reliefs from Italian sculptor Fabio Viale, carefully illuminated in the night. A highlight of the space is the dining room, lit by a Barovier & Toso chandelier cascading with 645 gilded crystals.

RH Modern at RH Milan (Image credit: RH)

At the mezzanine and first floor, the visit begins with a first novelty: an exclusive preview of the brand’s latest design concept, ‘RH Estates’, unveiled here before its global launch in May 2026. The rooms unfold one after another with a classical sensibility approached through a contemporary lens, in a carefully curated interplay of décor and lighting. Oversized chandeliers crown one of the new pieces, the ‘Baldacchino Dining Table’. The culmination of this level is the bedroom showcasing the ‘Paloma Collection’, expressing the brand’s new acquisition of Formations and Dennis Lee, among others.

Another exclusive preview is the statement piece ‘Hugo Canopy Bed’ by Van Thiel, distinguished by its muted neutral palette. Also on the first floor is the ‘RH Interior Design Studio’, an elegant meeting space offering professional design services, allowing visitors to explore everything the brand provides – from finishes to linens –and to design an entire home.

On the second floor, artistic installations of ‘RH Interiors’ collections – signed by internationally renowned designers – offer a contemporary perspective, and include bespoke pieces by the American craftsmanship brand Dimitri & Co. The third and fourth floors are dedicated to ‘RH Modern’, a tribute to 20th-century modernism. Here, light takes centre stage, particularly in the collections by Alison Berger. The aesthetic becomes slightly more contemporary, for instance, in the use of bouclé for upholstered pieces, all interspersed with antiques and so-called ‘found’ objects – such as striking raw-wood benches and oversized leopards poised atop tables. During design week, this floor also hosts a collaboration with the iconic Bar Basso, famed above all for the invention of the Negroni Sbagliato.

The Paloma Collection, an exclusive preview of RH Estates at RH Milan (Image credit: RH)

The fourth floor, finally, takes on a more theatrical atmosphere, curiously due to its lower ceilings and black walls, which allow the furniture to stand out in a dramatic yet distinct way, as if against a meaningful canvas. Here, the brand’s ambition becomes clear: to present a comprehensive vision that encompasses every category, as well as every style and aesthetic – modern, contemporary, and traditional alike.

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La Volta Restaurant and Bar (Image credit: RH)

The journey concludes with the exclusive ‘World of RH Bar & Lounge’, a cinema-esque room that, as its name suggests, puts the RH world on display – spanning the brand’s places and spaces, as well as its capabilities.

RH Milan. The Gallery on Corso Venezia 56, rh.com