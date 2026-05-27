For the third edition of its philanthropic initiative dedicated to introducing children to design through collaborative creative workshops, Galerie Philia partnered with designer Gisela Simas, working with students, aged 9-11, from underserved communities and underprivileged neighbourhoods in the Brazilian city of Petrópolis. The initiative (which we last showcased in its debut iteration in 2022) seeks to foster meaningful encounters between designers and younger generations, exploring how design can become a tool for education, creativity and environmental awareness.

(Image credit: Galerie Philia)

This time around, over several months, the children participated in a series of workshops exploring the relationship between nature, material and form, and paid visits to Marambaia Farm, whose gardens were designed by renowned landscape architect Roberto Burle Marx. This allowed the students to closely observe natural structures and organic forms, which became the starting point for their creative proposals. Guided by Simas, they were invited to imagine and draw their own furniture sculptures and, with the help of expert craftsmen, including Thomaz Brasil, Tomé Peregrino, Cláudio, Paulo Pissurno and Vinícius César, these were then transformed into design pieces crafted from wood collected from fallen trees. Each work reflects both the imagination of its young author, as well as a broader message about sustainability and material reuse.

(Image credit: Galerie Philia)

The finished pieces – which include a sculpture by fifth-grader Fellype, a lamp by fourth-grader Davi and a coat rack by fifth-grader Eduarda – were shown at an exhibition at Petropolis’ Crystal Palace in May before travelling to São Paulo for a second showing. The works will now be presented in a charitable auction on 9 June 2026, alongside works by internationally acclaimed artists and sculptural designers selected by Galerie Philia. Each student’s piece is conceived as part of a limited edition; in the event of a sale, additional editions (2/8 onwards) will be produced. All proceeds from the auction, as well as from any subsequent sales, will be entirely dedicated to supporting and expanding the Philia & Kids initiative.

galerie-philia.com

(Image credit: Galerie Philia)

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