This furniture was designed by children: Galerie Philia presents ‘Design Brut’
‘Design Brut’ is a new initiative by Galerie Philia whereby children create furniture design in collaboration with the gallery and BehaghelFoiny Studio
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
‘Design Brut | Philia & Kids’ is the inaugural edition of a new not-for-profit initiative by French Galerie Philia in collaboration with BehaghelFoiny Studio. Designers Antoine Behaghel and Alexis Foiny worked with children from a school in Breil-sur-Roya, south-east France, who designed a series of furniture pieces that were then realised by the pair. A new exhibition (until 8 December 2022) shows the fruits of this collaboration alongside a film that documents the process.
‘The documentary questions the actual definition of furniture design,’ says Galerie Philia’s founder, Ygaël Attali. ‘The meaning emerges gradually through the drawings of the children and their physical incarnation.’
The project’s name is a nod to artist Jean Dubuffet’s notion of ‘art brut’, created outside the boundaries of academic tradition by people who didn’t normally participate in the cultural environment of fine art. For Dubuffet, artworks created by prisoners and patients in psychiatric hospitals, for example, were more expressive, emotional and direct, as they were not bound by cultural conventions.
Attali was inspired by this notion, starting the Design Brut initiative with the aim of working alongside designers to bring to life children’s design expressions. For the programme’s debut, Attali and the designers enlisted a group of 6- and 7-year-old children, who created the works over a period of five months. ‘The children were invited to draw shapes and ideas on paper to form their own interpretations of sculptural design,’ reads a note from the gallery introducing the project. ‘The children’s drawings were then realised as physical designs, sculpted in local olive wood by BehaghelFoiny Studio together with a cabinetmaker from the region, [and there followed] a small display in the chapel Notre-Dame-des-Monts in the presence of the children and local community.’
Concludes Attali: ‘If raw art is defined by the unadulterated approach and absence of limits in the creative field, it seems here that functionality – the necessary notion of proportion and balance – is maintained, making it a key component of sculptural design.’
‘Design Brut | Philia & Kids’ is on view until 8 December 2022 at Galerie Philia
4 rue Malher, 75004
Paris
galerie-philia.com (opens in new tab)
behaghelfoiny.com (opens in new tab)
-
London art exhibitions: a guide for this weekend
Your guide to the best London art exhibitions, and those around the UK, as chosen by the Wallpaper* arts desk
By Harriet Lloyd Smith • Published
-
Baracuta teams up with Junya Watanabe to reimagine a design classic
The seminal Japanese designer reimagines Baracuta’s iconic G9 Harrington jacket to create a true fashion collectable
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Hair jewellery to covet and collect
Today’s hair jewellery is both practical and pretty. We're pinning our hopes on these simple and elegant accessories
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Door handles and knobs: latest designs for quick home updates
Door handles and beyond: open the door to a world of practical design details and ideas for door furniture with our selection of architectural ironmongery from some of the world's leading designers and makers
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Discover colourful rugs from world-leading designers and makers
Discover our selection of colourful rugs, by leading designers, artists and craftsmen
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Roman and Williams marks 20th anniversary with trio of new furniture collections
Roman and Williams adds to its RW Guild collections with new furniture, objects and lighting designs
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Hyperlocal design: these Atelier100 products are made within 100km of London
Atelier100 launches its retail space and debut locally focused design collection in London’s Hammersmith
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
American barn architecture meets Japanese craftsmanship: Foster Retreat by Norman Foster and Karimoku
Japanese brand Karimoku collaborates with Norman Foster on furniture for a new project in Martha’s Vineyard
By Danielle Demetriou • Published
-
Peek inside London’s One Park Drive penthouses by Herzog & de Meuron
Herzog & de Meuron unveil bespoke penthouses at One Park Drive tower in Canary Wharf with furnishings and styling by Tom Dixon’s Design Research Studio
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
Giulio Ridolfo’s latest colour work for Kvadrat is ’like a piece of jazz that you can play in different ways’
Orgatec 2022: Kvadrat expands the Steelcut collection by Giulio Ridolfo, a series of vibrant blends of colours demonstrating the colour maestro’s eclectic sensibility
By Jeni Porter • Published
-
Work meets play in Abu Dhabi offices catering for both adults and children
Interior design and architecture studio Roar brings a fun functionality to the Abu Dhabi offices of UAE’s The Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood
By Hannah Silver • Published