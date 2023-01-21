Taschen tantalises with new edition of Jorge Pardo’s ‘Brussels Lamps’
German publishing house Taschen launches a limited-edition series of five ‘Brussels Lamps’ by Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo
A set of five Jorge Pardo ‘Brussels Lamps’ has been reissued by German publishing house Taschen. Cuban-American artist Pardo has been collaborating with Taschen for years, also creating colorful wall panels and lamps for the publisher’s Brussels store.
The lamps (available individually or as a set) feature signature motifs from the artist's oeuvre. Made of layered, laser-cut, hand-painted PETG plastic discs, they offer a more compact interpretation of some of Pardo’s large-scale works.
Jorge Pardo’s ‘Brussels Lamps’
The lamps’ discs are carefully shaped and stacked in ways that allow light to be spread in different directions. The composition is arranged around a simple bulb held by three steel rods.
Able to function as freestanding lamps or as pendant lamps, the designs appear like colourful sculptures when switched off, and come alive when light animates their forms.
‘This latest collaboration [...] began with Pardo’s tried-and-tested creative process: he captures the notion on paper and only then starts to build the first prototype in his studio,' reads a statement from Taschen introducing the project. 'This prototype goes through as many evolutions and reinventions as it takes to produce one [iteration] that seizes his fascination.'
Described as ‘a serendipitous meeting of technology and creativity', the ‘Brussels Lamps’ collection is the latest non-book release by Taschen. Over the years it has also produced limited-edition prints by artists and photographers, three-dimensional cases for special-edition books, as well as accessories to accompany them, most notably, a now-sold-out marble sculpture and silk wrap for its Art Edition of the book, Ai Weiwei.
The Jorge Pardo Brussels Lamps are available now as a set of five, £22,500, or £5,000 each, editions of 100 per lamp and per set.
taschen.com (opens in new tab)
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
