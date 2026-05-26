Three aerial images by Giacomo Giannini are the protagonists of a new rug collection by Seletti, in which the landscape is no longer just a horizon to be observed but a vibrant surface to be lived in. The shots, emblematic of the Italian photographer’s powerful expressive language, were taken during a period of complex research he conducted across Italy, between 1985 and 1992. Forty years later, three photographs have been selected from his archive to be part of a collaboration between Seletti, Giannini, and gallerist Paola Sosio.

(Image credit: Seletti)

The three images play with chromatic saturation and urban geometries. Holiday at the Seaside #18 is a tribute to the Italian beach, where summer crowding is transformed into a grid-like pattern of shapes and colours; Sfasciacarrozze elevates the mechanical chaos of a car scrapyard into a complex and hypnotic chromatic composition; while Basket focuses on the melancholic charm of an empty sports court marked by time, where human absence emphasises the graphic strength of the lines and worn materials.

(Image credit: Seletti)

Titled ‘Walking into an image’, the collection offers a visual narrative that reflects on traces of human presence and the way that man inhabits, modifies and redefines space, triggering meditations on memory, identity, and the delicate relationship between man and environment. From this perspective, real space is abstracted and transformed into surfaces of strong compositional rigour, where natural geometries, colours and textures are recomposed into images with an almost painterly character.

(Image credit: Seletti)

Transformed into rugs, Giannini’s photographs are given new life: no longer just observed, but inhabited and crossed within a lived-in space, creating a dialogue between art, design and materials.

The rugs, each measuring 280cm x 200cm and forming part of a limited-edition series of 30 numbered pieces, were premiered at Turin photography exhibition ‘The Phair’, in May 2026.