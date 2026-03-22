Photographer Tierney Gearon’s 30-year obsession with the Hermès beach towel adds an eye-catching twist to a visual travelogue
American photographer Tierney Gearon travels the world with her collection of Hermès beach towels, photographing them across landscape and architecture from Japan to Colorado
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Tierney Gearon’s collection of Hermès beach towels started by chance: as the American photographer was holidaying in St Barths with her family in the early 1990s, she stumbled upon a small shop run by French husband and wife team Catherine and Pero Feric. ‘It was a magical experience,’ Gearon recalls. ‘The husband would stand at the door and decide who could or could not enter. If you were lucky enough to be invited into their carefully curated space, the first thing you would see was a wall of shelves towering stacks of colourful towels [...] juxtaposed with idiosyncratic Caribbean décor.’
For years, the towels, sporting eccentric colour palettes, bold graphics and artistic interventions, were part of Gearon’s holiday traditions: to her, it felt like wrapping her children in art as they came out of the sea. By 2020, the collection featured about 30 towels, but after they started popping up in her online searches for collectible objects, she soon built an archive of more than 300 pieces.
For the past three years, Gearon has taken a few dozen towels with her whenever she was travelling, photographing them around nature, architecture and local spots. ‘Their beauty inspired a unique creative project: a travelogue that merges my love for design, photography and exploration,’ she says. Her self-published, limited-edition book, The Collection, documents both her travels and her archive of colourful towels: you’ll see them spread on the floor of a Moroccan courtyard, bathed with light against the backdrop of a Mexican house, fashioned into a tent in the Hamptons, engaging with architecture in Japan, or wrapping a hut in Colorado.
‘A towel, through the right lens, is not just a towel. It’s a fragment of a larger story, a symbol of home, childhood, escape and joy. The Collection is the intersection of my life as an artist, traveller, mother and impulsive collector. This project is my visual diary. It is a meditation on beauty, place and time,’ she writes in the book’s introduction. ‘A celebration of how the simplest object can become art when framed by imagination.’
The Collection: A Visual Diary of Towels and Travel, published in a limited edition of 1,000, $125, is available at tierneygearon.com and at alexeagle.com
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Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.