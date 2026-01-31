Wallpaper* Design Awards: Hermès reimagines the pool table
Hermès’ luxury American pool table, the ‘Off Piste 8 Feet’, is this year's best game changer
Over the years, we’ve been pretty spoiled by Hermès’ ability to transform every objects, no matter how mundane, into extraordinary expressions of craft, design and artistic originality. The house is constantly finding new ways to express its ingenuity, from lipsticks to light switches.
Cue Hermès’ ‘Off Piste 8 Feet’ American pool table, fitting neatly into this modus operandi as a precious yet simple reinvention of an indoor sporting staple.
Crafted in matte leather with curved lacquered legs, the pool table features four matching hornbeam and leather cues, as well as a discreet drawer to stash away the balls in their bakelite rack when not in use.
As usual, the devil is in the details – a set of balls reinterprets the traditional look with a timeless palette and contemporary graphic treatment, while a billiard chalk comes covered in Regate taurillon grained leather and equipped with its own Hermès case. In the hands of the French maison, pool is a whole new ball game.
‘Off Piste 8 Feet’, $265,400, available from Hermès
The Wallpaper* Design Awards 2026 winners are featured in full in the February issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News + from 8 January 2025. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.