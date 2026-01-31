Over the years, we’ve been pretty spoiled by Hermès’ ability to transform every objects, no matter how mundane, into extraordinary expressions of craft, design and artistic originality. The house is constantly finding new ways to express its ingenuity, from lipsticks to light switches.

Cue Hermès’ ‘Off Piste 8 Feet’ American pool table, fitting neatly into this modus operandi as a precious yet simple reinvention of an indoor sporting staple.

Crafted in matte leather with curved lacquered legs, the pool table features four matching hornbeam and leather cues, as well as a discreet drawer to stash away the balls in their bakelite rack when not in use.

As usual, the devil is in the details – a set of balls reinterprets the traditional look with a timeless palette and contemporary graphic treatment, while a billiard chalk comes covered in Regate taurillon grained leather and equipped with its own Hermès case. In the hands of the French maison, pool is a whole new ball game.

‘Off Piste 8 Feet’, $265,400, available from Hermès

