As one of the best-known and longest-running art publishing houses, Thames & Hudson has built up a hugely rich backlist of titles across the entire spectrum of the visual arts. Founded in 1949 by Walter and Eva Neurath, both Austrian-born refugees from Nazi Germany, Thames & Hudson was named for the two great rivers in London and New York.

Thames & Hudson co-founder Walter Neurath, photographed at his house in Highgate, London (Image credit: Thames & Hudson)

Thomas Neurath (left) at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 1967. Thomas became MD after Walter's death in 1967 (Image credit: Photo Boris Spak. Courtesy the Neurath family)

Despite being founded in a period of rationing and austerity, from the outset Thames & Hudson was focused on making scholarship more accessible. With the arrival of more cost-effective colour repro technology in the early 1960s, the breadth of this ambition could really take flight, with lavishly illustrated colour plates bringing classic and contemporary artworks to life for a broad audience.

As well as art, architecture and design, T&H is closely involved in fashion publishing (Image credit: Thames & Hudson)

Thames & Hudson has also published monographs on Factory and Mute Records (Image credit: Thames & Hudson)

The Art of the Book: 75 Years of Thames & Hudson offers up a vivid picture of this pioneering publishing approach, starting with their very first monograph, English Cathedrals, featuring full colour images by the Swiss publisher and photographer Martin Hürlimann. Combining historic studies of art and architecture with partnerships with contemporary artists and galleries, Thames & Hudson has gone on to become one of the world’s pre-eminent publishing houses.

English Cathedrals, the first Thames & Hudson book, 1950 (Image credit: Thames & Hudson)

Frontboards from early T&H books featured the company's dolphin logo (Image credit: Thames & Hudson)

The Art of the Book is a vivid celebration of the publisher’s pioneering and consistent approach to art direction. With over 2,000 illustrations, it explores three quarters of a century’s worth of Thames & Hudson archives, looking at layouts, covers and artistic partnerships in design and beyond.

Read on to see our selection from this ‘museum without walls’.

Spreads from The Art of the Book celebrating the publisher's longstanding relationship with David Hockney (Image credit: Thames & Hudson)

Spreads from The Art of the Book celebrating the publisher's longstanding relationship with David Hockney (Image credit: Thames & Hudson)

The Art of the Book: 75 Years of Thames & Hudson, £65, ThamesandHudson.com, @ThamesandHudson

Thames & Hudson The Art of the Book: 75 Years of Thames & Hudson £45.21 at Amazon UK

Henry Moore’s Sheep Sketchbook

Henry Moore’s Sheep Sketchbook, Henry Moore and Kenneth Clark, Thames & Hudson, 1980 (Image credit: Thames & Hudson)

Featuring images of sheep drawn from life in the fields surrounding his Hertfordshire studio, this monograph by Henry Moore (1898 - 1986) showcased the publisher's ability to cater to artistic side projects.

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Henri Cartier-Bresson: Photographer

Henri Cartier-Bresson: Photographer, Yves Bonnefoy, Thames & Hudson, 1979 (Image credit: Thames & Hudson)

Yves Bonnefoy's 1979 book was one of the first major monographs on the legendary French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson (1908 - 2004).

Zaha Hadid: Complete Works

Zaha Hadid: Complete Works, Patrik Schumacher and Gordana Fontana-Giusti, Thames & Hudson, 2004 (Image credit: Thames & Hudson)

For a 2004 monograph chronicling the (then) complete works of Zaha Hadid (1950 - 2016), Thames & Hudson created a four-volume set presented in a 3D embossed ruby red Lucite slipcase that evoked the transparency and dynamism of her art and architecture.

Magnum Photos

Thames & Hudson, publishing collaborations with Magnum Photos from 2005 – 2024 (Image credit: Thames & Hudson)

Another long-running collaboration was Thames & Hudson's involvement with Magnum Photos. Between 2005 and 2024, the publisher was involved with numerous monographs as well as in-depth books like Kristen Lubben's Magnum: Contact Sheets, which explored the photographic editing process in previously unseen depth.

1,000 Marks

1,000 Marks, Pentagram and Angus Hyland, Thames & Hudson, 2024 (Image credit: Thames & Hudson)

Graphic design is another important subject for Thames & Hudson, the recent book 1,000 Marks by Angus Hyland delved into Pentagram's extensive branding work.

Derek Jarman’s Garden

Spread from Derek Jarman’s Garden, Derek Jarman, Thames & Hudson 1995 (Image credit: Thames & Hudson)

A hugely influential book from 1995, not just because it celebrated the work of the late filmmaker and artist Derek Jarman (1942 - 1994), but it brought another aspect of his work and life into sharp focus courtesy of Howard Sooley's evocative photographs.

The Playbook Faces

The Playbook Faces, George A. Adams, Thames & Hudson, 1954, with text by Olive Cook (Image credit: Thames & Hudson)

An early foray into innovative children's publishing, The Playbook Faces was one of three books by Adams and Cook that could be used as friezes to decorate a nursery.

Manolo Blahník Drawings

Manolo Blahník Drawings, Anna Wintour, Thames & Hudson, 2003 (Image credit: Thames & Hudson)

Anna Wintour's 2003 monograph, Manolo Blahník Drawings (with contributions from André Leon Talley, Michael Roberts and Anna Piaggi) brought the shoe designer's eccentric sketches to life.

An Atlas of Es Devlin

Spread from An Atlas of Es Devlin, Es Devlin, Thames & Hudson, 2023, edited by Andrea Lipps (Image credit: Thames & Hudson)

A book designed to be an interactive sculptural object, An Atlas of Es Devlin, written by the artist with editor Andrea Lipps, showcased Thames & Hudson's ability to push the boundaries of design and print technology.

Judith Kerr

Judith Kerr (The Illustrators series), Joanna Carey, Thames & Hudson, 2019 (Image credit: Thames & Hudson)

This monograph on the work of beloved author and artist Judith Kerr was released as part of Thames & Hudson's The Illustrators series.