The Italian Embassy in London has partnered with Istituto Marangoni on a new logo and brand identity for Casa Italia – the new headquarters that unites the Embassy of Italy, the Italian Trade Agency, and the Italian Cultural Institute.

The new logo and brand identity were conceived by visual design student Jamilya Orak, who won a student design competition, led by Istituto Marangoni London, which involved responding to a high-profile, real-world institutional brief.

Casa Italia's new logo and brand identity

(Image credit: Courtesy of the designer and Istituto Marangoni)

Orak’s design features two keys that unite to form a bridge between Italy and the United Kingdom. The design nods to the Italian architecture of Roman aqueducts and the iconography of the London Underground to create a logo that symbolises cultural connection.

'The logo reflects a unified vision for the future of Italian and British industry,' read the guidelines accompanying its release. ’Its design draws inspiration from the history of industrialisation, echoing the bridges that connected markets, expanded travel, and encouraged the exchange of knowledge and growth. It also pays tribute to significant innovations, from the British Underground network to the refined, artisan traditions of Italian craft. Together, these elements create a visual identity that honours the past while embracing forward-looking progress.’

Casa Italia’s new identity has been implemented throughout the headquarters as well as on stationery, business cards and letterheads. The design comes in various colourways, available to support Casa Italia’s future activities.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the designer and Istituto Marangoni)

The new HQ , nestled in the diplomatic hub of Westminster, coupled with its new brand identity, will mark Italy’s presence in London, emphasising culture, diplomacy and commerce under one roof.

‘Casa Italia is the home of Italy in the UK, open to Italian citizens, British friends, and everyone who loves our country,’ says Italian ambassador Inigo Lambertini. ‘The new logo captures this vision with clarity and intelligence: the image of two keys forming a bridge between Italy and the United Kingdom is a powerful symbol of our enduring relationship, rooted in mutual trust, cultural exchange and openness. This identity reflects a modern Italy that values dialogue, creativity and collaboration, while honouring the deep connections that unite our two countries.’

