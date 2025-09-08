Otl Aicher’s legacy is unquestionable. The German designer (1922-1991) was a co-founder of the Ulm School of Design, along with Inge Aicher-Scholl and Max Bill, creating an educational institution that carried the legacy of the Bauhaus into the modern era, as well as establishing principles of design education that carry through to the modern day.

Aicher is also revered among designers for his high-profile graphic identities, spearheaded by that for the 1972 Munich Olympics, one of the most quoted and oft-cited pieces of 20th-century graphic art. The designer’s oeuvre was wide-ranging but always enduring, from avant-garde poster art, typefaces, pictograms and colour systems through to a graphic identity for a smalltown tourist board.

Now there’s a chance to get up close to some key examples of Aicher’s work – and even acquire some for yourself. A new exhibition, ‘Otl Aicher: The Legacy Archive’, forms part of 2025’s London Design Festival and the Shoreditch Design Triangle. Curated by brand consultancy Wiedemann Lampe, the exhibition presents a number of unique pieces and classic posters, along with items for sale.

According to Benji Wiedemann, executive creative director and co-founder at Wiedemann Lampe, ‘Aicher’s design practice is timeless, still uniquely relevant and inspiring. His work was a masterclass in rationalism and reduction, but always brought to life through emotive visual expression.’

The Hoxton Square-based studio has worked with clients including the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew, the Natural History Museum, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi. The ground floor of the studio is given over to a dedicated gallery space with a focus on contemporary and historic graphic design. ‘Where lots of rationalism can feel cold and unapproachable, Aicher’s designs always had an incredible sense of soul,’ Wiedemann explains. ‘To get up close with his working process, the literal cut and paste of his creations, is quite exciting.’

Although the majority of Aicher’s archive is held by the HfG Archiv Ulm, the official repository of the work and legacy of the Ulm School of Design, some of it was recently sold out from a private family collection. Wiedemann Lampe were appointed as custodians, and some of this work can be seen in the current show.

Pieces include an original typeface proposal for the Munich Olympics’ visual identity, and a mock-up of the brand guidelines created for the German national broadcaster ZDF. The availability of rare posters makes this a must-visit exhibition for graphic design aficionados.

‘Otl Aicher: The Legacy Archive,’ at Wiedemann Lampe, 41 Hoxton Square, Shoreditch, 13-21 September 2025, LondonDesignFestival.com, @L_D_F_official, wiedemannlampe.com, @wiedemannlampe