These benches are made from £2.5m worth of shredded banknotes
You could be sitting on a fortune this London Design Festival, as the Bank of England Museum explores the creative repurposing of waste with furniture made from decommissioned banknotes
The Bank of England might not be the first place you’d think to go for lessons in the creative repurposing of waste, but circularity is the story that the Bank of England is exploring this London Design Festival. Currently installed in the Bank’s walnut-furnished former Stock Room is ’Reconstructing Value’, a collaboration between Saskia Boersma, head of the Bank of England Museum, material specialists Surface Matter, and Plasticiet, a studio focused on upgrading recycled matter through design.
The pop-up exhibition features benches made from a material specially developed for the project, created from £2.5m worth of shredded decommissioned banknotes. When no longer fit for purpose as precious tender, retired tenners are in fact no more than polypropylene waste, useless in our pockets but rich food for creative minds.
‘Reconstructing Value’: circularity at the Bank of England
The bank’s first engagement with the creative community came during last year’s LDF, when a project with Kessels Kramer invited 17 artists to take part in an exhibition at the museum entitled ‘Currency of the Future’, bringing fresh energy into the financial institution. A subsequent meeting between Boersma and Surface Matter highlighted the importance of circularity within the Bank's context, and the potential to give new life and value to a vast volume of old notes through design.
The idea was simple – the execution harder. 'Developing a new material is always complex and comes with risk,' explains Jane Campbell, strategy director at Surface Matter. 'Add in operational hurdles like security protocols and logistics between recycling partners, and there were a lot of moving parts. We also needed to strike a design balance – making a modern material that’s respectful of the bank’s historic, baroque setting. That meant navigating budget, time and aesthetic constraints, all while keeping the pieces impactful and functional.'
This is where the Delft-based material and design studio Plasticiet came in, using its expertise in the field to beautifully transform the humble waste into a piece of refined, high-end furniture. The new material and finely crafted forms easily hold their own in the stately interior, effortlessly demonstrating how value can be transformed through design.
For the occasion, the elegant curved benches are arranged into the form of a pound symbol. Around the periphery of the space are curated palettes of recycled and recyclable materials, created to underscore the story of reassigned value, and make the bridge between modern materials and architectural heritage.
Each palette nods to the colourways of British banknotes, while also reflecting architectural details from across the bank: the patina of aged bronze, the softness of Portland stone, the intricacy of mosaic flooring, the iridescence of the rotunda glass. The installation complements the adjacent Building of the Bank exhibition, which tracks the evolution of the bank’s design, from Sir John Soane’s original architecture to its present-day structure.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
'The aim is to challenge assumptions and where we assign meaning and value – we often associate “recycled” with cheap, temporary or throwaway. These materials flip that idea. They’re enduring, refined, and able to stand proudly in a place steeped in heritage,' says Campbell. It’s a story of riches to rags to riches.
‘Reconstructing Value’, 15-21 September 2025, Bank of England Museum, London EC2R 8AH
-
Rachel Whiteread creates silver collection for Puiforcat inspired by corrugated cardboard
The Turner Prize-winning artist reinterprets imperfection in a new silverware collection with French maison Puiforcat
-
Meet Malak Mattar, the Palestinian artist behind the 'Together for Palestine' concert at London's Wembley Arena
The London-based artist curates a landmark concert of music and art in support of Gaza, alongside Brian Eno, James Blake, Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry and more
-
A new coffee table book proves that one designer’s trash is another’s treasure
The Rizzoli tome, launching today (16 September 2025), delves into the philosophy and process of Retrouvius, a design studio reclaiming salvaged materials in weird and wonderful ways
-
Material Matters: Grant Gibson reflects on his popular design fair, about to open at LDF 2025
As Material Matters returns to London Design Festival from 17-21 September, we catch up with founder Grant Gibson to learn more about crucial material conversations in contemporary design
-
Explore the design and history of the humble camping tent in a new book
‘The Camping Tent’ by Typologie reframes a familiar object, revealing its complexity and cultural weight – and invites us to look at it anew
-
Insert here: London Design Festival gets intimate with design to go inside the body
At London Design Festival, Heirloom Studio showcases 36 objects – some life-saving, some pleasure-giving, all 'insertable'.
-
London Design Festival 2025: live updates from the Wallpaper* team
From 11-21 September, London is celebrating design in all its forms. Here's the latest news, launches and other goings-on from London Design Festival 2025, as seen by Wallpaper* editors
-
Shop the best Japanese wares at Nakagawa's London pop-up
Japanese craft retailer Nakagawa has made its European debut, with a pop-up unveiled in time for London Design Festival
-
Is this the world’s most comfortable sofa? Cozmo and Pearson Lloyd invite you to find out
Pearson Lloyd and Cozmo lay bare the design process behind ‘Hug’, their new high-backed sofa design, at the eye-opening exhibition ‘Comfort Lab’ during LDF
-
Feldspar's furniture is designed to make you smile
Feldspar's furniture debut includes a dining table, side tables, a bench, a floor lamp and the possibility of a cheval mirror, all made in their workshop in Devon
-
A family home turns into an immersive exhibition space for London Design Festival
Ceramicist Emma Louise Payne displays design in domestic surrounds for group show ‘The Objects We Live By’