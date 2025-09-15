Welcome to London Design Festival 2025

Returning for its 23rd edition, the London Design Festival is a valid indicator of where design is going in the capital, and this year it seems clear that collaboration and innovation are driving forces of the city's design community. As always, it is people propelling the industry forward, and this year's key players are a fantastic demonstration of this power, starting from the London Design Medal quartet, which we look forward to celebrating as the Festival progresses.

We also can't wait to discover what Brompton newcomer Alex Tieghi-Walker has in store for his LDF debut, and to see what's new at innovation-led fair Material Matters (look out for an interview with its founder in the coming days). Emerging talent is popping up across the city in group shows and specially-curated displays, and as always, we hope to make one or two discoveries along the way.

To bring London Design Festival 2025 to life for those observing from afar, our team is on the ground over the course of the event, bringing live coverage in snippets and snapshots of our discoveries and discussions as we go.

To make it easier for you to navigate, we've pinned a few of our highlights for what to see at London Design Festival 2025 on this map.

Meet the editors

Rosa Bertoli Global Design Director Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. At Wallpaper*, she oversees design content for the as well as special editorial projects. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the Danish Design Awards among others.

Olly Mason Head of Interiors Olly Mason is the Head of Interiors at Wallpaper*. Over the past decade working for us, she has frequently attended design weeks around the world, with Copenhagen’s 3 Days of Design being a regular highlight. Through these visits, Olly gains invaluable insight into furniture and global design culture, building meaningful connections with designers and brands that help shape the interiors direction of the brand and guide the creation of Wallpaper’s interiors photoshoots.