A family home turns into an immersive exhibition space for London Design Festival
Ceramicist Emma Louise Payne displays design in domestic surrounds for group show ‘The Objects We Live By’
A stone’s throw from Hyde Park in west London, an elegant post-war townhouse turns into an unusual exhibition space for London Design Festival this year. Both family home and work studio of ceramicist Emma Louise Payne, the building becomes an immersive showcase of crafted design pieces for ‘The Objects We Live By’ (13–21 September 2025).
'The Objects We Live By': design and everyday life
Bringing together the work of nine makers, the curated group exhibition places one object in each room of the house, inviting the visitor to explore design in a natural domestic setting.
'Every room is activated – from the basement studio up to the attic,’ says Payne. Named Seventy-Six, the five-storey house in Paddington is ‘a place designed to accommodate both work and family,’ she adds. ‘The fact that it is a domestic setting, as well as a commercial space, adds to the theatre of this exhibition and helps demonstrate how design is a part of our everyday lives. The whole point is to see how design pieces sit within a real, lived-in environment, with all the quirks and compromises of a family home.’
Work on show includes a colourful hand-tufted rug with striking geometrical design by Granite + Smoke in collaboration with rug maker Roger Oates Design, a wooden stool with hand-painted aluminium inlays by London-based Studio B.C. Joshua, and molten glass table lamps by glassware studio Gather.
The Tides collection by artist Nat Maks and designer Brogan Cox – sycamore tables dipped in colourful marbled ink – are also featured, after a successful debut at London Craft Week earlier this year.
Other makers featured include Los Angeles-based designer and artist Daniel Mullin, industrial design studio Atelier Thirty Four, Newcastle-based designer David Irwin and Payne herself – showcasing everything from sculptural vases and lighting to candlesticks and tableware.
‘I invited friends and collaborators with distinct practices, from furniture to textiles to hybrid art and design,’ says Payne. ‘There is a mix of artisans I have worked with before, and then others who I have long admired and now relish the opportunity to collaborate with. Each designer offers something unique and has been chosen for a specific room, so their work feels at home in the space.’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Focusing on design in a domestic setting, rather than a white-cube gallery space, allows the visitor to understand how objects take on lives after they are made, and play a role in ours.
‘Our homes are portraits of our lives,’ says Payne. ‘They contain souvenirs from holidays, inherited oddities, practical purchases, and design pieces we can’t live without.’ How and where we place these objects around a house, she adds, ‘signals something about how we live and what we value’.
‘The Objects We Live By’ is on show at Seventy-Six, 76 Sussex Square, London W2 2SS from 13 to 21 September 2025. Find out more at londondesignfestival.com
Francesca Perry is a London-based writer and editor covering design and culture. She has written for the Financial Times, CNN, The New York Times and Wired. She is the former editor of ICON magazine and a former editor at The Guardian.
-
Carmela’s joins London’s pizza renaissance
A Little Italy-inspired pizzeria lands in Islington with 13-inch pies, pepperoni heat and big flavour energy
-
Triennale Milano unveils Gioco, a new creative space for kids
At Triennale Milano, Gioco by architect Luca Cipelletti is a playful example of how design can be fun, functional, and family-friendly
-
In Mumbai, two coastal apartments offer options for brothers with different styles
Rajiv Saini’s NJM & PVM apartments in Mumbai demonstrate how identical layouts can be transformed into two distinct interiors
-
Ramzi Mallat’s London Design Festival installation is a bittersweet ode to Beirut
Created as a memorial to the 2020 Beirut Port Blast, Mallat's ‘Not Your Martyr’ installation at the V&A (until 19 October 2025) is made of 260 colourful glass ma’amouls
-
A travelling exhibition of chairs hits the road for London Design Festival 2025
Organised by Design Everything, ‘A Seat at the Table’ travels to different venues in the city, where the chairs support communal events
-
The David Collins Foundation celebrates creativity in all its forms at London Design Festival
The David Collins Foundation presents ‘Convergence’ at the Lavery during London Design Festival 2025 (on view until 19 September), featuring works from the Arts Foundation’s annual Futures Awards
-
'How creativity can transform our world': meet the winners of the 2025 London Design Medals
The London Design Medals 2025 are awarded to Michael Anastassiades, Norman Foster, Sinéad Burke and Rio Kobayashi
-
A new exhibition of Otl Aicher’s graphic work delves into the legendary designer’s process
As part of London Design Festival 2025, ‘Otl Aicher: The Legacy Archive’ explores rare items from the Aicher family collection as well as graphic art for sale
-
Terence Woodgate and John Barnard create sculptural furniture from carbon fibre
Two legendary designers have brought the worlds of collectible design and motorsport together with a celebration of carbon fibre’s structural and sculptural qualities
-
'I feel Terence would approve': Inside Francis Sultana's new collection for the Conran Shop
The line, launching just in time for the London Design Festival, marks a stylish return to the legendary store's roots
-
What not to miss at London Design Festival 2025
We bring you the best new installations, exhibitions and products to launch at London Design Festival 2025 (13–21 September)