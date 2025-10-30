Rimowa debut the Cocktail Case, their latest special edition in collaboration with storied silver manufacturers Robbe & Berking.

By now, the German luggage manufacturer has got us used to the many interpretations of its cases, with designs conceived for transporting beauty essentials, champagne and even a trumpet and violin. But the grooved aluminium surfaces have also taken a life on their own, most recently cladding an espresso maker by La Marzocco.

The latest interpretation of the popular suitcases sees Rimowa and Robbe & Berking collaborating on a piece that combines German engineering and craftsmanship with a whole lot of fun. The case is made by Rimowa in its German factory in the brand's traditional aluminium, while the silver-plated cocktail accessories, designed with a nod to the grooves of the case, are crafted by Robbe & Berking.

The bar kit includes a Cobbler Shaker whose design has been conceived to be compact and easily transportable, two tumblers and a jigger as well as two coasters, two silver straws, and a bar spoon

The Case itself features all the elements that usually define Rimowa's Classic Collection, from the leather handles to the TSA-approved locks. In addition, this piece is also characterised by a bespoke interior that features slots for each element of the bar accessory kit to ensure the kit arrives smoothly for

The Rimowa x Robbe & Berking Cocktail Case, €4750, is available from 30 October 2025 from rimowa stores worldwide and rimowa.com

