Rimowa launches limited edition cocktail case in collaboration with Robbe & Berking
German engineering meets exquisite craftsmanship and a whole lot of fun in this travel cocktail kit
Rimowa debut the Cocktail Case, their latest special edition in collaboration with storied silver manufacturers Robbe & Berking.
By now, the German luggage manufacturer has got us used to the many interpretations of its cases, with designs conceived for transporting beauty essentials, champagne and even a trumpet and violin. But the grooved aluminium surfaces have also taken a life on their own, most recently cladding an espresso maker by La Marzocco.
The latest interpretation of the popular suitcases sees Rimowa and Robbe & Berking collaborating on a piece that combines German engineering and craftsmanship with a whole lot of fun. The case is made by Rimowa in its German factory in the brand's traditional aluminium, while the silver-plated cocktail accessories, designed with a nod to the grooves of the case, are crafted by Robbe & Berking.
The bar kit includes a Cobbler Shaker whose design has been conceived to be compact and easily transportable, two tumblers and a jigger as well as two coasters, two silver straws, and a bar spoon
The Case itself features all the elements that usually define Rimowa's Classic Collection, from the leather handles to the TSA-approved locks. In addition, this piece is also characterised by a bespoke interior that features slots for each element of the bar accessory kit to ensure the kit arrives smoothly for
The Rimowa x Robbe & Berking Cocktail Case, €4750, is available from 30 October 2025 from rimowa stores worldwide and rimowa.com
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
