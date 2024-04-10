Rimowa and La Marzocco’s new compact espresso machine elevates the barista experience
Rimowa and La Marzocco present the Linea Mini espresso, machine which unites Italian craft with German engineering, at Capsule Plaza during Milan Design Week 2024
Rimowa, globally known for its premium luggage, has united with La Marzocco, an expert in espresso machinery, to present a carefully crafted Linea Mini espresso machine celebrating German and Italian design and engineering. Presented at Milan Design Week 2024 the new design will debut on 15 April, at the ‘Caffè Rimowa’ pop-up at Capsule Plaza, Spazio Maiocchi.
Rimowa La Marzocco Linea Mini
‘This partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration and the possibilities that arise when two brands come together with a shared passion and purpose,’ said Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert, CEO of Rimowa. ‘Working alongside La Marzocco has been a real design exercise, with a result that celebrates the artistry of coffee-making while embracing German engineering and innovative design, and we’re proud to have been able to bring it to life.’
Rimowa is known for its signature grooved aluminium, which can be seen in its various luggage and accessory facades. Merging this with La Marzocco’s engineering, the Linea Mini is a compact design accessorised with bespoke compartments which packs an artistic punch to a morning shot of espresso.
Each piece requires 40 hours of intricate craftsmanship and it is made in La Marzocco's factory in Florence, the artisanal skills showcased throughout the design. The grooved panels, meanwhile, were built in Rimowa’s Cologne factory, assembled and installed entirely by hand, with an integrated hot water tap, and knobs made in aluminium. The attention to detail is evident, the Rimowa and La Marzocco monograms proudly embedded as a decadent final touch.
CEO of La Marzocco, Guido Bernardinelli, said, ‘This venture reflects our commitment to excellence and the shared values with Rimowa— an iconic brand synonymous with exploration, innovation, and an unwavering dedication to aesthetic brilliance. Together, we have crafted an exceptional example of two iconic synergized brands that create a brilliant design. Both historic brands that work to pioneer in their sectors, synonymous with quality and durability, have come together, and I am proud to show the public the result.’
Rimowa La Marzocco Linea Mini espresso machine will be showcased from 15-21 April 2024 at the ‘Caffè Rimowa’ pop-up at Capsule Plaza during Milan Design Week 2024
Spazio Maiocchi
via Achille Maiocchi 3
Milan
