A suitcase or a seat? Rimowa and Vitra reveal luggage-inspired storage designs

The Swiss and German brands combine their manufacturing know-how to create a portable stool and toolbox crafted from Rimowa’s signature grooved aluminium

aluminium storage stool on a platform in production factory
(Image credit: Vitra)
By
published
in Features

One is a German luggage icon, the other a Swiss titan of modern furniture – but Rimowa and Vitra share a common material obsession: aluminium. For Rimowa, it's the defining element of its Original and Classic suitcase collections. For Vitra, it has long been central to pioneering pieces such as the Eames Aluminium Group chairs. Now, the two brands have channelled their shared interest into a limited-edition capsule for those who like their furniture precision-engineered: a multifunctional stool and a portable toolbox, both made from Rimowa’s signature grooved aluminium.

The design, with the proportions and poise of a little domesticated robot, is equal parts storage and sidekick

Hand putting papers into an open aluminium storage box

(Image credit: Rimowa Vitra)

The stool, released in an edition of 1,000, is described by Christian Grosen, Vitra’s chief design officer, as a 'hybrid object that combines elements of luggage and furniture design'. Essentially, it's an aluminium storage cube fitted with a neat detachable seat cushion and Rimowa’s trademark multiwheel system, allowing it to be easily manoeuvred.

The cube opens to reveal a padded interior upholstered in Vitra fabric, with removable leather dividers designed to keep everyday clutter neatly stored. Grosen explains that the original concept was to create a small office stool for storing a laptop, papers and pens, but the resulting design – with the proportions and poise of a little domesticated robot, equal parts storage and sidekick – works just as well in the living room, bedroom or bathroom.

aluminium storage tray with textile lining

(Image credit: Rimowa Vitra)

The toolbox, limited to just 100 pieces, takes its cue from the original Vitra Toolbox by Arik Levy (2010), produced in recycled plastic. This new edition is made from grooved aluminium and fitted with internal recycled fabric compartments, giving it a more robust and luxurious edge.

All aluminium components are produced at Rimowa’s headquarters in Cologne, while the upholstered elements are made at the Vitra Campus in Weil am Rhein. 'Even though we come from different fields, the collaboration felt like a natural fit,' reflects Grosen. 'We share common values: a focus on good design, quality and durability, and the “Aluminium Stool” and “Aluminium Toolbox” reflect the heritage of both brands – travel for Rimowa, and mobile living and working for Vitra.'

White gloved hands opening aluminium furniture stool with upholstered interior

(Image credit: Rimowa Vitra)

Both products will be available from 18 June 2025 at vitra.com and rimowa.com, with the stool also launching in select Rimowa flagship stores from 19 June.

group of aluminium stools with removable padded seats
(Image credit: Rimowa Vitra)
Ali Morris

Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people for titles such as Dezeen, Wallpaper* and Kinfolk.

