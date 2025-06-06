A suitcase or a seat? Rimowa and Vitra reveal luggage-inspired storage designs
The Swiss and German brands combine their manufacturing know-how to create a portable stool and toolbox crafted from Rimowa’s signature grooved aluminium
One is a German luggage icon, the other a Swiss titan of modern furniture – but Rimowa and Vitra share a common material obsession: aluminium. For Rimowa, it's the defining element of its Original and Classic suitcase collections. For Vitra, it has long been central to pioneering pieces such as the Eames Aluminium Group chairs. Now, the two brands have channelled their shared interest into a limited-edition capsule for those who like their furniture precision-engineered: a multifunctional stool and a portable toolbox, both made from Rimowa’s signature grooved aluminium.
The stool, released in an edition of 1,000, is described by Christian Grosen, Vitra’s chief design officer, as a 'hybrid object that combines elements of luggage and furniture design'. Essentially, it's an aluminium storage cube fitted with a neat detachable seat cushion and Rimowa’s trademark multiwheel system, allowing it to be easily manoeuvred.
The cube opens to reveal a padded interior upholstered in Vitra fabric, with removable leather dividers designed to keep everyday clutter neatly stored. Grosen explains that the original concept was to create a small office stool for storing a laptop, papers and pens, but the resulting design – with the proportions and poise of a little domesticated robot, equal parts storage and sidekick – works just as well in the living room, bedroom or bathroom.
The toolbox, limited to just 100 pieces, takes its cue from the original Vitra Toolbox by Arik Levy (2010), produced in recycled plastic. This new edition is made from grooved aluminium and fitted with internal recycled fabric compartments, giving it a more robust and luxurious edge.
All aluminium components are produced at Rimowa’s headquarters in Cologne, while the upholstered elements are made at the Vitra Campus in Weil am Rhein. 'Even though we come from different fields, the collaboration felt like a natural fit,' reflects Grosen. 'We share common values: a focus on good design, quality and durability, and the “Aluminium Stool” and “Aluminium Toolbox” reflect the heritage of both brands – travel for Rimowa, and mobile living and working for Vitra.'
Both products will be available from 18 June 2025 at vitra.com and rimowa.com, with the stool also launching in select Rimowa flagship stores from 19 June.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people for titles such as Dezeen, Wallpaper* and Kinfolk.
-
Retreat to Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, a sleek city sanctuary
Aman returns to its Thai roots for its third civic outpost, weaving past and present to create an urban pleasure dome
-
Horace’s new men’s scent is the linen shirt of the fragrance closet
Vetiver Primavera, the new fragrance from men’s grooming brand Horace, is casual but elegant, says Wallpaper’s Mary Cleary – a citrussy scent for summer
-
Would you let a robot choose your next perfume?
With the rise of AI, luxury fashion houses and artisan perfumers are embracing tech-enhanced fragrances. You might even already be wearing one
-
Meet the finalists of the Rimowa Design Prize 2025, and their life-enhancing innovations
In a short film shot at the Bauhaus Dessau, Wallpaper* celebrates the young designers whose innovations for the Rimowa Design Prize and its theme of mobility address issues from dementia to air quality
-
Year in review: top 10 design stories of 2024
Wallpaper* magazine's 10 most-read design stories of 2024 whisk us from fun Ikea pieces to the man who designed the Paris Olympics, and 50 years of the Rubik's Cube
-
Sabine Marcelis' colourful overhaul of VitraHaus is so delicious you'll wish you could move in
Sabine Marcelis brings elements from her own home to the interiors of the VitraHaus Loft, including a pink bathroom and mint green conversation pit
-
Rimowa Design Prize 2024 spotlights emerging German design excellence
The Rimowa Design Prize 2024 winner was announced on 29 April, awarding Janne Kreimer's innovative waistcoat that combines exposure therapy with modern technology to address anxiety
-
Rimowa and La Marzocco’s new compact espresso machine elevates the barista experience
Rimowa and La Marzocco present the Linea Mini espresso, machine which unites Italian craft with German engineering, at Capsule Plaza during Milan Design Week 2024
-
New Vitra office chair by Antonio Citterio adapts to the modern workspace
Introducing the ‘ACX’, a new Vitra office chair that marks the company's latest collaboration with Antonio Citterio
-
Vitra presents limited edition Eames chair with Saul Steinberg’s cat
Auction is on 14 June 2023 6PM ECT for the limited edition Vitra Eames chair featuring Steinberg’s original cat drawing
-
Rimowa violin case with Gewa strikes the right note
This new Rimowa violin case created in collaboration with Gewa is made of hard-wearing grooved aluminium