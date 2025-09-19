Artist, producer, and composer Wyclef Jean just released his latest single, 'Back from Abu Dhabi', featuring a cover artwork by British-Nigerian artist and designer Yinka Ilori.

Jean's return to music is marked by contributions by the likes of French Montana and Rick Ross, also featuring a record scratch and M.C. intro by Dave Chappelle.

Wyclef Jean and Yinka Ilori: 'Back from Abu Dhabi'

British-Nigerian artist and designer Yinka Ilori (left) with Wyclef Jean (right) (Image credit: Courtesy Wyclef Jean)

The cover artwork is Ilori at his best: colourful and optimistic, its bold hues and iconic motifs blending to create a visual story to reflect the new single. The visual style of Ilori was developed over several years of merging contemporary creative influences with traditional motifs from Nigeria, and has defined his graphics for posters and murals across London, as well as product collections, takeovers of spaces that include Bloomingdale's in New York and The Bulgari Hotel in London, and experiential public pavilions.

'This collab blends music and visual storytelling and the journey from the past to the future,' wrote Jean on his social channels introducing the new single.

A note accompanying the launch reads: 'The artwork celebrates the radiance of thriving individuals while acknowledging the scrutiny and challenges that accompany success, capturing resilience and the pursuit of big dreams, particularly for those from disadvantaged backgrounds where achievement once seemed unimaginable.'

Wyclef Jean (Image credit: Felix Glasmeyer)

'The music I am releasing has been over 30 years in the making. It is more than just a moment in time, it could only be created by the artist I was, I am and what I will be,' Jean added.

'Being able to collaborate with creatives that understand this concept is important to me. Creating beyond more than just a wave - being the ocean. As a meticulous craftsman, Yinka Ilori MBE embodies how these Quantum frequencies reverberate through time. This connection is more than just a piece of artwork. It is shared experiences told through many different time periods, textures, colors and ideas that will continue to inspire fearless creativity. Like time, we are all connected.'

