Yinka Ilori creates artwork for Wyclef Jean's latest single
Out today, Wyclef Jean's 'Back to Abu Dhabi' features a cover bearing Yinka Ilori's distinctive colourful aesthetic
Artist, producer, and composer Wyclef Jean just released his latest single, 'Back from Abu Dhabi', featuring a cover artwork by British-Nigerian artist and designer Yinka Ilori.
Jean's return to music is marked by contributions by the likes of French Montana and Rick Ross, also featuring a record scratch and M.C. intro by Dave Chappelle.
Wyclef Jean and Yinka Ilori: 'Back from Abu Dhabi'
The cover artwork is Ilori at his best: colourful and optimistic, its bold hues and iconic motifs blending to create a visual story to reflect the new single. The visual style of Ilori was developed over several years of merging contemporary creative influences with traditional motifs from Nigeria, and has defined his graphics for posters and murals across London, as well as product collections, takeovers of spaces that include Bloomingdale's in New York and The Bulgari Hotel in London, and experiential public pavilions.
'This collab blends music and visual storytelling and the journey from the past to the future,' wrote Jean on his social channels introducing the new single.
A note accompanying the launch reads: 'The artwork celebrates the radiance of thriving individuals while acknowledging the scrutiny and challenges that accompany success, capturing resilience and the pursuit of big dreams, particularly for those from disadvantaged backgrounds where achievement once seemed unimaginable.'
'The music I am releasing has been over 30 years in the making. It is more than just a moment in time, it could only be created by the artist I was, I am and what I will be,' Jean added.
'Being able to collaborate with creatives that understand this concept is important to me. Creating beyond more than just a wave - being the ocean. As a meticulous craftsman, Yinka Ilori MBE embodies how these Quantum frequencies reverberate through time. This connection is more than just a piece of artwork. It is shared experiences told through many different time periods, textures, colors and ideas that will continue to inspire fearless creativity. Like time, we are all connected.'
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
12 new watches and wearables offer a high-tech take on time and tracking
From conventional smart watches to specialist applications and even solar system exploration, we present twelve ways of transforming your wrist into a source of inspiration and information
-
With sleek surfaces and old world touches, Gunia Project's new Kyiv boutique elegantly captures the spirit of Ukraine
Local design firm Temp Project has created an enchanting new home inside a historic embassy building for the cult Ukrainian home and lifestyle brand
-
Crosby Studios reimagines the espresso bar in Paris
Industrial poetry and a blaze of orange define Café Nuances’ latest outpost in Le Marais