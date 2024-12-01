Two new books examine the art of the logo, from corporate coherence to rock excess
Pentagram’s new book reveals 1,000 brand marks, while the art of the band logo is laid bare in Logo Rhythm
These days, social media is awash with budding graphic designers giving their opinion every time a new corporate identity comes to town, often turning their hand to shaping an alternative in a matter of seconds. Pentagram’s 1,000 Marks is the professionals fighting back, a relentless parade of one thousand individual brand marks designed over the agency’s long history.
1,000 Marks by Pentagram – brand logos explored
Here you’ll find everything from organic food producers to massive multinationals, supermarkets, museums, even countries, condensed down into a stark black and white typographical graphic symbol, logo or word mark. It’s a masterclass in concision, an alphabetical journey through the history of our age.
Presented almost without context – just name, date and sector – there’s a wealth of inspiration here for designers, as well as providing a useful reference to ensure there’s no ‘accidental’ homages or outright steals.
Logo Rhythm: Band Logos that Rocked the World
Stealing identities is rarely, if ever, a problem in the world of music design. In Logo Rhythm: Band Logos that Rocked the World, the writer Jim K Davies chronicles the origin of some of the most graphically arresting and familiar symbols in popular culture.
Davies delves into 100 different logos and their origin stories, from tie-ins with name designers through to the work of graphically-inclined band members and artists with a holistic and overarching view of how to present themselves. With band Ts evolving into context-free fashion items, Logo Rhythm is a welcome reminder of the cultural milieu that gave rise to these now-familiar marks.
1,000 Marks: Pentagram, Angus Hyland, Thames & Hudson, £35, ThamesandHudson.com, Amazon.co.uk
Logo Rhythm: Band Logos that Rocked the World, Jim K Davies, designed by Jamie Ellul, Circa Press, £55, Circa.Press, Amazon.co.uk
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
