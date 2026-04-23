In Mayfair, a Georgian townhouse has been reimagined through a distinctly Parisian lens. Louis Vuitton’s temporary hotel pop-up has taken over the former home of Morton’s private members’ club, to mark 130 years of its legendary Monogram with an immersive, three-storey environment that blurs retail, hospitality and exhibition.

First conceived in 1896 by Georges Vuitton in tribute to his father, the motif endures as one of fashion’s most recognisable codes, and here, it is deployed as an exquisite narrative thread. Each floor is anchored by the house’s seminal bags – Speedy, Keepall, Noé, Alma and Neverfull – unfolding into a broader meditation on travel and the rituals of luxury hospitality.

Bienvenue à Louise Vuitton Hotel

Keepall Lobby (Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

Arrival begins in the Keepall Lobby, a nod to the 1930 travel essential that redefined mobility with its foldable construction and enduring pragmatism. Guests can browse a selection of travel accessories – card holders, passport covers and even city guides – while a dedicated Concierge offers repair and restoration services. A series of postcards, inspired by vintage travel posters, sits at the entrance, ready to be scribbled on.

Keepall Lobby (Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

(Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

Upstairs, Café Alma – named after the 1992 bag inspired by Place de l’Alma in Paris – channels Art Deco geometry and proposes a seasonal menu, spanning a two-course déjeuner to afternoon tea. Playful British patisserie leans into logo-led whimsy, such as a delightful Earl Grey to raspberry-inflected confection.

Café Alma (Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

On the second floor, the Speedy Room acts as a glamorous guest suite, celebrating the Audrey Hepburn-favoured icon and its association with early 20th-century modernity. Push a mirrored door to find a gold-drenched ‘Safe Room’, spotlighting the Speedy P9: a colour-loving contemporary reworking by Pharrell Williams. Nearby, a dedicated vanity room presents the house’s latest beauty launches, including lipsticks and fragrances, as objets d’art, while tucked away, the Neverfull Gym nods to the style’s strength-to-weight ratio – just 800 grams, yet capable of carrying up to 100 kilograms.

The Speedy Room (Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

Safe Room (Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

Gym (Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

Lower ground, Bar Noé leans into Prohibition-era intimacy. The velvet-lined champagne bar pays tribute to the 1932 design created to carry five bottles – four upright and one inverted. Expect a polished selection, from R de Ruinart to Dom Pérignon Vintage 2015, alongside irreverent cocktails including a chocolate Old Fashioned and a Bellini 1885 with morello cherry purée.

Bar Noé (Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

Noé bag (Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

Everything from leather room tags fixed to each door to furniture modelled on the maison’s trunk silhouette, and fireplaces finished with branded ironwork, speaks to a level of detail and savoir-faire that underpins the house’s legacy.

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(Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

(Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

The Louis Vuitton Hotel opens on 24 April and runs until 21 June 2026. It is located at 28 Berkeley Square, London W1J 6EN, United Kingdom