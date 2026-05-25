Better known as the gateway to Kenya’s wildlife reserves, Nairobi has its own energy. From design studios and fashion ateliers to buzzy restaurants and cultural hangouts, do not miss out on the city’s evolving creative scene. Here’s what we recommend.

What to see and do in Nairobi

Where to stay

Tribe Hotel

Tribe Hotel (Image credit: Courtesy of Tribe Hotel)

One of Nairobi’s most distinct hotels with a strong African voice, Tribe Hotel doubles as a cultural hub. Interiors showcase a rich collection of African art, while Jiko restaurant and the Kaya spa keep locals coming back. Best of all is the hotel’s Chieftain concierge service, where well-connected young Nairobians accompany guests through the city, opening doors to galleries, neighbourhood spots and the people shaping Nairobi’s creative scene without relying on a script.

Tribe Hotel is located at Limuru Rd, Nairobi, Kenya

Where to eat and drink

Cultiva

Cultiva (Image credit: Courtesy of Cultiva)

Just outside Nairobi, Cultiva unfolds within a working organic farm and lush gardens, where much of what lands on the plate is harvested steps from the kitchen. A go-to for the city’s food crowd, the menu celebrates the seasons with dishes such as the fire oven caprese, served with sourdough for dipping and dragging through the creamy stracciatella.

Cultiva is located at Pofu Rd, Nairobi, Kenya

Hero

Hero (Image credit: Courtesy of Hero)

Hero is a riot of colour, built around a playful comic-book concept and splashed with pop culture references. The pan-Asian menu roams across the continent with dishes from tonkotsu ramen to bulgogi, while the inventive cocktail list is just as much of a draw, with drinks like the yuzu-spiked Tokyo Drift keeping Nairobi’s night crowd coming back.

Hero is located within the Trademark Hotel, Limuru Road, Nairobi, Kenya

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Living Rooms

The Living Rooms (Image credit: Courtesy of The Living Rooms)

In the gritty, fast-moving neighbourhood of Ngara, The Living Rooms feels like stepping into a stylish friend’s apartment. The relaxed space draws Nairobi’s creative crowd with live music, cocktails and walls lined with artwork, much of it for sale. Come for a drink and stay for the music, conversation and easy house-party atmosphere.

The Living Rooms is located at Ramesh Gautama Rd, Nairobi, Kenya

Where to shop

Ami Doshi Shah

Ami Doshi Shah jewellery (Image credit: Photo by Maganga Mwagogo. Courtesy of Ami Doshi Shah)

Ami Doshi Shah’s sculptural pieces feel as much like collectable art as they do jewellery. The designer works with locally sourced materials such as brass, leather, wood and raw stones, and only sees clients in her Nairobi studio by appointment, which makes the whole experience feel even more personal and intimate.

Showroom visits by appointment only via @amidoshishah

What to do

Circle Art Gallery

Circle Art Gallery (Image credit: Courtesy of Circle Art Gallery)

If you want a clear view of Nairobi’s creative pulse, start here. Circle Art Gallery focuses on contemporary East African art, championing both emerging and established voices from across the region. Expect thoughtful exhibitions spanning painting, photography and sculpture that capture the energy of the local scene.

Circle Art Gallery is located at Victoria Square, Riara Rd, Nairobi, Kenya

Nairobi National Park

Nairobi National Park (Image credit: Vicki Jauron, Babylon and Beyond Photography/Getty Images)

Where else in the world can you spot lions and rhinos with a city skyline in the background? The only national park set within a capital city, Nairobi National Park sits on the edge of downtown and offers one of the easiest safari experiences in Africa. Alongside giraffe and buffalo, it’s also one of Kenya’s best places to see black rhino, as well as secretary birds, eland and ostrich.