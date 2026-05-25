Better known as the gateway to Kenya’s wildlife reserves, Nairobi has its own energy. From design studios and fashion ateliers to buzzy restaurants and cultural hangouts, do not miss out on the city’s evolving creative scene. Here’s what we recommend.
What to see and do in Nairobi
Where to stay
Tribe Hotel
One of Nairobi’s most distinct hotels with a strong African voice, Tribe Hotel doubles as a cultural hub. Interiors showcase a rich collection of African art, while Jiko restaurant and the Kaya spa keep locals coming back. Best of all is the hotel’s Chieftain concierge service, where well-connected young Nairobians accompany guests through the city, opening doors to galleries, neighbourhood spots and the people shaping Nairobi’s creative scene without relying on a script.
Tribe Hotel is located at Limuru Rd, Nairobi, Kenya
Where to eat and drink
Cultiva
Just outside Nairobi, Cultiva unfolds within a working organic farm and lush gardens, where much of what lands on the plate is harvested steps from the kitchen. A go-to for the city’s food crowd, the menu celebrates the seasons with dishes such as the fire oven caprese, served with sourdough for dipping and dragging through the creamy stracciatella.
Cultiva is located at Pofu Rd, Nairobi, Kenya
Hero
Hero is a riot of colour, built around a playful comic-book concept and splashed with pop culture references. The pan-Asian menu roams across the continent with dishes from tonkotsu ramen to bulgogi, while the inventive cocktail list is just as much of a draw, with drinks like the yuzu-spiked Tokyo Drift keeping Nairobi’s night crowd coming back.
Hero is located within the Trademark Hotel, Limuru Road, Nairobi, Kenya
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The Living Rooms
In the gritty, fast-moving neighbourhood of Ngara, The Living Rooms feels like stepping into a stylish friend’s apartment. The relaxed space draws Nairobi’s creative crowd with live music, cocktails and walls lined with artwork, much of it for sale. Come for a drink and stay for the music, conversation and easy house-party atmosphere.
The Living Rooms is located at Ramesh Gautama Rd, Nairobi, Kenya
Where to shop
Ami Doshi Shah
Ami Doshi Shah’s sculptural pieces feel as much like collectable art as they do jewellery. The designer works with locally sourced materials such as brass, leather, wood and raw stones, and only sees clients in her Nairobi studio by appointment, which makes the whole experience feel even more personal and intimate.
Showroom visits by appointment only via @amidoshishah
What to do
Circle Art Gallery
If you want a clear view of Nairobi’s creative pulse, start here. Circle Art Gallery focuses on contemporary East African art, championing both emerging and established voices from across the region. Expect thoughtful exhibitions spanning painting, photography and sculpture that capture the energy of the local scene.
Circle Art Gallery is located at Victoria Square, Riara Rd, Nairobi, Kenya
Nairobi National Park
Where else in the world can you spot lions and rhinos with a city skyline in the background? The only national park set within a capital city, Nairobi National Park sits on the edge of downtown and offers one of the easiest safari experiences in Africa. Alongside giraffe and buffalo, it’s also one of Kenya’s best places to see black rhino, as well as secretary birds, eland and ostrich.
A version of this article appears in the June 2026 Travel Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Lauren Ho is the Travel Director of Wallpaper*, roaming the globe, writing extensively about luxury travel, architecture and design for both the magazine and the website. Lauren serves as the European Academy Chair for the World's 50 Best Hotels.