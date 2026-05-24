Italian jewellery designer Francesca Villa brings a playful eclecticism to fine jewellery, drawing from vintage design elements and offbeat materials for a distinctive style. While in the past, Villa has reinterpreted heritage pieces, putting a spin on traditional cameos and emblazoning bespoke pet portraits onto gold rings. Now, she is setting her sights on the open road.

(Image credit: Francesca Villa)

The On the Road capsule collection, inspired by the discovery of a vintage set of truck-shaped pins, translates the truck into brooches and pendants, cast in yellow gold and studded with precious stones. ‘The theme of travel has always been at the heart of my work,’ says Villa.

(Image credit: Francesca Villa)

‘Here, travel is closely tied to the miles travelled, the encounters along the way, and the ever-changing landscapes experienced throughout the journey. When pop culture and jewellery meet, something unexpected happens. The former brings a sense of nostalgia and cultural memory, while high jewellery techniques transform them into lasting objects, giving new meaning and permanence to images that are often fleeting.’

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This article appears in the June 2026 Travel Issue of Wallpaper*, available from 7 May in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

(Image credit: Francesca Villa)