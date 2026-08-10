Alec Doherty’s work flits between mediums. Known best for his work in sculpting, painting and drawing, the English artist is also drawn to the more personal, a cornerstone of his contemporary jewellery design.

Like in his studio-based practice, Doherty’s jewellery is born from a careful consideration of form and material, an essential nature which runs throughout his new fine jewellery collection, Ceremony. The six diamond rings which make up the collection are born from a simple concept – why save something special for one day only?

Alec Doherty (2026) Carnation - H £2900 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: All Jewellery © Alec Doherty. Art direction: Bruce Usher. Illustration: Alec Doherty)

My dad wore a silver snake chain that had been soldered permanently around his neck by an old friend,’ says Doherty on where the idea came from. ‘I remember wondering why anyone would want to wear something forever. Looking back, I think it marked something important to him. It was a kind of ceremony. We memorialise moments with the things we wear. When I thought about making a celebration ring I naturally ended up at diamonds. Ceremony is my take on something really traditional, but I’m not a traditional designer.’

(Image credit: All Jewellery © Alec Doherty. Art direction: Bruce Usher. Illustration: Alec Doherty)

Doherty rethinks the traditional diamond ring by choosing a lab-grown diamond to sit in the 9ct gold band. ‘Natural diamonds have an incredible history. Lab diamonds start with none, and that really appealed to me. Their story begins with the person who wears them,’ he adds.

Alec Doherty (2026) Knot - H £2900 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: All Jewellery © Alec Doherty. Art direction: Bruce Usher. Illustration: Alec Doherty)

The rings are ripe for interpretation, eschewing fussy ornamentation for clean and simple silhouettes which put the focus on the diamond. For Doherty, they are a continuation of his artistic practice, rather than separate to it. ‘Drawing, sculpture and jewellery are all ways of working with material to understand or describe an idea,’ he says. ‘Usually the material feels as though it chooses itself. What I love about jewellery is that it doesn't stop with the maker. Once it's worn, it becomes part of someone else's life and takes on meanings I could never predict. That feels like a very special thing.’

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(Image credit: All Jewellery © Alec Doherty. Art direction: Bruce Usher. Illustration: Alec Doherty)

(Image credit: All Jewellery © Alec Doherty. Art direction: Bruce Usher. Illustration: Alec Doherty)