‘While my jewellery is often considered minimalist in style, this is not my intention when designing,’ says Yuta Ishihara, founder of Tokyo-based jewellery brand, Shihara. ‘My work is guided by an interest in reconstructing and refining essential functions. I find that beautiful designs are not always easy to use, and conversely, designs that are easy to use or familiar are not necessarily beautiful.’

Shihara Square Earring 10 $555 SHOP NOW

Ishihara is seeking that harmonious balance between form and function which defines his clean and conceptual jewellery design. Encompassing long, fluid lines in 18k gold, platinum and diamonds, Shihara’s jewellery is fuss-free, eschewing fastenings and locks and focusing instead on pure silhouettes.

Shihara Ball Chain Node Strands $1558 SHOP NOW

In the new Node series, Ishihara translates the fastening into a decorative element in its own right, with the wearer invited to choose their own ball chains and fastenings, crafted in gold or with mini Akoya pearls, separately. ‘These elements can be combined in various ways, such as attaching a necklace-length or bracelet-length chain to earring fastenings, or combining multiple fastenings with a single chain,’ Ishihara explains. ‘This approach gives the wearer the freedom to customise how they wear each piece, making the jewellery uniquely their own.’

Shihara Half Pearl Chain Earring 135° $693 SHOP NOW

The jewellery may look precise and sharply-cut, but is all made by hand using specialised tools and machinery, and maintaining identical dimensions is challenging. ‘At the same time, discovering new and inventive ways to reimagine function is something I truly enjoy,’ Ishihara adds. ‘It is especially rewarding to see customers interact with the jewellery and appreciate how Shihara introduces new ways of wearing it.’

Shihara is available at Dover Street Market, London

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