Lucy Delius’ foray into black pearls takes a gothic turn

London jeweller Lucy Delius is bringing a gothic edge to pearls with a new collection which strings oversized black baroque pearls onto knotted silk. Available at Dover Street Market (DSM), the collection marks a step into the theatrical for Delius, who launched her brand four years ago. ‘I wanted to create a bigger, bolder silhouette than I've typically been able to do in gold,’ she says. ‘Something that felt a bit more playful. The idea of these misshapen, inky molten pearls just really spoke to me. It's been amazing to work with a different material. These still carry the wearability that has become synonymous with my brand.’

Lucy Delius Jewellery Nyx Baroque Pearl Bracelet £1632 SHOP NOW

The offbeat style is a natural fit for DSM. ‘Lucy’s jewellery works so well because it feels considered but never overcomplicated,’ says the store’s director of jewellery, Mimi Hoppen. ‘There is a balance between instinct and intention that sits very comfortably within the way we approach curation.’

‘I wanted to create a bigger, bolder silhouette. The idea of these misshapen, inky molten pearls just really spoke to me’ Lucy Delius

Lucy Delius Jewellery Nyx Droplet Earrings £2550 SHOP NOW

Ultimately, this is jewellery made to be worn. Adds Hoppen: There is a real sensitivity and consideration around how the jewellery sits on the body and works with other pieces, but is still strong enough in its designs to be worn on its own.'

lucydelius.co, doverstreetmarket.com

This article appears in the July 2026 Issue of Wallpaper*, available from 4 June in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

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