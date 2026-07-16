As seen in the August 2026 ‘Creative America at 250’ issue of Wallpaper*, we pay homage to seminal American graphics.
Few brands encapsulate notions of American freedom quite like Levi’s, the denimwear label which began in San Francisco in the mid-1850s during the height of the Californian gold rush.
It was originally founded as a wholesale dry goods company by Levi Strauss – an immigrant from Bavaria, Germany – and the entrepreneur soon identified a need for hard-wearing workwear for miners carving out the American frontier as the young country spread across the continent. In 1873, he invented the ‘waist overall’ alongside tailor Jacob Davis: crafted from indigo selvedge denim with metal rivets – placed at the ‘points of strain’ – they are what we now know as the ‘original blue jean’.
Anatomy of a Logo: Levi’s Two Horse Patch
The year 1873, when Strauss patented the design, appears stamped onto a leather patch on every pair of Levi’s jeans – part of an emblem first introduced in 1886. It is known as the ‘Two Horse Patch’ in reference to its protagonists: a duo of horses which are depicted pulling a pair of jeans in opposite two different directions without destroying them – a nod to Levi’s claims of hardiness and indestructibility (the pictorial design was used because of high levels of illiteracy in the American West; the idea was that people could go into stores and ask for ‘those pants with the two horses’).
And, though the brand’s logo has evolved – currently, a red ‘batwing’ with white typography, its shape reminiscent of the ‘Original Riveted’ banner on the 1886 logo – the ‘Two Horse Patch’ has endured, a symbol of what remains the United States’ definitive fashion export.
This article appears in the August 2026 Issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
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Jack Moss is the Fashion & Beauty Features Director at Wallpaper*, having joined the team in 2022 as Fashion Features Editor. Previously the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 Magazine, he has also contributed to numerous international publications and featured in ‘Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers’, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.