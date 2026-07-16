There’s a devil-may-care punk insouciance behind the origin story of Nirvana’s bold serif logo. Beloved by generations born long after Kurt Cobain’s 1994 death, the stark logotype originated from the band’s first record label, Sub Pop, in 1989 for the cover of their debut album Bleach.

(Image credit: Nirvana)

The story goes that designer Lisa Orth, commissioned to design the LP, simply asked her colleague Grant Alden to use whatever font had just been used on their typesetting machine. Alden worked at The Rocket, a Seattle music paper that was one of the driving forces behind the nascent grunge scene.

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The font was Onyx, a blocky serif display font that gelled so well with the reversed black and white live image on the cover (taken by Cobain’s then-girlfriend Tracy Marander) that it became their logo going forwards, appearing on records, T-shirts, patches and countless hand-made homages. Typographic detectives should note that the font deviates slightly from that used in the band’s infamous ‘Satan Worshippin’ Mother Fucker’ T-shirts, which have flipped ‘N’s and appear to be a little more Bodoni-adjacent.

(Image credit: Nirvana)

Cobain’s death in 1994 ossified the logo, which was also used on the final Nirvana album, In Utero, in 1993. As his legend grew, so did the value and scope of the Cobain estate, buoyed by T-shirt sales and vinyl reissues; visit Shop.Nirvana.com to see pure commodification in action.

This article appears in the August 2026 Issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today