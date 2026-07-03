The 60th Montreux Jazz Festival starts today. What better way of getting into the swing of this pivotal point in the musical calendar than by looking back at some of the greatest poster designs created to promote the event?

This year the artwork has been undertaken by Swiss fashion designer Kévin Germanier, while the Swiss-Iranian photographer Anoush Abrar has completed a new photography monograph, The Elegance of Time, capturing some of the key participants over the years.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Anoush Abrar) Cover, The Elegance of Time, Anoush Abrar (Image credit: Anoush Abrar) A spread from The Elegance of Time, Anoush Abrar (Image credit: Anoush Abrar) A spread from The Elegance of Time, Anoush Abrar (Image credit: Anoush Abrar) A spread from The Elegance of Time, Anoush Abrar

Germanier is in good company. Over six decades, the Montreux team has been able to tap some top talent to create the annual poster, as well as finding elegant and timely representations that epitomise the graphic style of each era.

Past contributors include Keith Haring (who also worked on a poster with Andy Warhol), David Bowie, Jean Tinguely, Milton Glaser, Tomi Ungerer, Sylvie Fleury and Julian Opie.

The 60s and 70s in Montreux poster design

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Montreux Jazz Festival) The first poster: Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, 1967, Artwork by Giuseppe Pino (Image credit: Montreux Jazz Festival) Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, 1971, artwork by Bruno Gaeng (Image credit: Montreux Jazz Festival) Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, 1976, artwork by Milton Glaser (Image credit: Montreux Jazz Festival) Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, 1979, artwork by Bruno Caeng (Image credit: Montreux Jazz Festival) Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, 1974, artwork by Bruno Caeng

Set on the shores of Lake Geneva, the modern festival has been directed by Mathieu Jaton since 2013. The event was started in 1967 by Claude Nobs and represents the intersection between jazz and contemporary music in all its forms.

Some of most significant names in 20th and 21st century music have performed over the years, including but not limited to Etta James, Quincy Jones, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Ms. Lauren Hill, Aretha Franklin, David Bowie, James Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Leonard Cohen, Marvin Gaye, Miles Davis, and Nina Simone.

The 80s at Montreux

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Montreux Jazz Festival) Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, 1981, artwork by K.N. Martin (Image credit: Montreux Jazz Festival) Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, 1982, artwork by Jean Tinguely (Image credit: Montreux Jazz Festival) Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, 1983, artwork by Keith Haring (Image credit: Montreux Jazz Festival) Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, 1985, artwork by Shigeo Fukuda (Image credit: Montreux Jazz Festival) Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, 1986, artwork by Keith Haring and Andy Warhol (Image credit: Montreux Jazz Festival) Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, 1989, artwork by Luciano Castelli

Germanier’s poster has been formed from more than 60,000 glass, wood and plastic beads and sequins, embroidered onto a velvet canvas. The vivid, densely layered piece was worked on by six artisans and was inspired by the non-literal, abstract tradition of Montreux poster design.

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The 90s in Montreux Jazz Festival Posters

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Montreux Jazz Festival) Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, 1991, artwork by Max Bill (Image credit: Montreux Jazz Festival) Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, 1993, artwork by Tomi Ungerer (Image credit: Montreux Jazz Festival) Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, 1994, artwork by Pier Arnoldi (Image credit: Montreux Jazz Festival) Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, 1995, artwork by David Bowie (Image credit: Montreux Jazz Festival) Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, 1997, artwork by James Rizzi

‘My favourite Montreux posters are those that represent the Festival in a non-literal way, Germanier says, ‘Music isn’t just a saxophone or a guitar – it’s a feeling. I tried to convey that explosion, that emotion that moves both your body and your heart. I wanted something generous, dynamic and vibrant.’

Montreux Jazz poster art in the 2000s

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Montreux Jazz Festival) Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, 2000, artwork by Albin Christen (Image credit: Montreux Jazz Festival) Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, 2003, artwork by Ted Scapa (Image credit: Montreux Jazz Festival) Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, 2004, artwork by Burton Morris (Image credit: Montreux Jazz Festival) Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, 2006, artwork by Julian Opie (purple) (Image credit: Montreux Jazz Festival) Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, 2006, artwork by Julian Opie (blue) (Image credit: Montreux Jazz Festival) Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, 2006, artwork by Julian Opie (orange) (Image credit: Montreux Jazz Festival) Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, 2009, artwork by Tomi Ungerer

The 60th Edition features performers as diverse as PinkPantheress, Loyle Carner, Billy Cobham, Van Morrison, The Roots, Raye and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, part of a total of 700 concerts, DJ sets and events over the fortnight, all housed with the Montreux Music & Convention Center, newly reopened this summer after a multi-year renovation.

Montreux Jazz Festival posters from 2011 to the present day