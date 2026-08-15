Sidell Pakravan have completed a family house refurbishment in a Berkeley Hills neighbourhood, taking an existing mid-century house and sympathetically upgrading it without compromising its essential qualities. House Vert arose out of a desire for more space, more than the traditionally low-slung largely single-storey mid-century archetype could provide. Originally built in 1963, the house was subject to strict site conditions that precluded any extensions due to the area’s zoning and waterway restrictions.

The entrance to the house retains a mid-century feel (Image credit: Chris Mottalini)

Sidell Pakravan, a firm founded by Sidell Pakravan and Kristen Sidell in 2014, were up to the challenge. The house is located in a creek, with a site that slopes steeply away from the road and provides verdant views out of every window, preserving all the existing trees.

The new walnut-clad entrance hall (Image credit: Chris Mottalini)

By adding two new vertical elements to the floorplan, including the expansion and revision of the single upstairs room, the architects have brought light into the heart of the plan as well as expanded the available floorspace to a total of 2,000 square feet.

The existing structure was substantially altered and upgraded, with a new kitchen from Henrybuilt, as well a bespoke drainage, erosion and stormwater plan developed to ensure the newly updated house had no additional effects on the creek below the site.

Dark timber cladding harmonises with the wooded surroundings (Image credit: Chris Mottalini)

The dark new exterior cladding uses traditional Sho Sugi ban treated timber, far more attuned to the deep greens and browns on the landscape, in place of the more generic varnished timber cladding of the original. Sharp edges and neat junctions emphasise the geometric structure and give the house a bolder presence.

The Henrybuilt kitchen and dining area (Image credit: Chris Mottalini)

In addition to the Henrybuilt kitchen, the interior has been lightened throughout, with a combination of white walls, timber floors and bespoke elements like the new walnut panelling in the entrance vestibule, above which the original lean-to porch has been replaced with a fourteen-foot volume equipped with high level roof lights.

The main living area (Image credit: Chris Mottalini)

The new principal suite is located in the second vertical volume, reached by a slender but sculptural staircase that leads into a bedroom, large walk-in closet and a bath set amongst the tree canopies. Located at the rear of the property, the main bed overlooks the creek in the backyard.

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A narrow stairwell leads up to the principal bedroom suite (Image credit: Chris Mottalini)

Two more bedrooms are located directly beneath it, along with a family bathroom. Henrybuilt was also responsible for the floating bench and console unit in the living room, while the custom mantel was supplied by Montana Timber Products.

Bespoke furniture is used throughout (Image credit: Chris Mottalini)

‘The neighborhood in Berkeley where House Vert is located has a wide range of untouched and eclectic mid-century homes, many of which have not been touched since they were built,’ says Sidell Pakravan, ‘Our vision revolved around keeping the elements of the spirit of the original house while creating a better sense of cohesion. The refined interior contrasts with the wild landscape, which we kept intentionally untouched to integrate the updated home into its original context.’

The house is built on a sloping site above a creek (Image credit: Chris Mottalini)

SidellPakravan.com, @SidellPakravan