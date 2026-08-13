Announced today (12 August), Ikea’s latest collection seeks to answer some pretty lofty questions: what is art, what can it do and why does it matter? Called ‘Konstrunda’, the collection includes 22 decorative objects, textiles and furniture pieces by seven artists and designers, whose brief was to bring art into the home.

Designs from the ‘Konstrunda’ collection (Image credit: Ikea)

Using the words ‘liberated, happy and fearless’ as a guide, Andu Masebo, Lisa Hilland, Igor Holtermann, Ingrid Leander Berg, Emanuele Stamuli, Lisa Reiser and Akanksha Deo have come up with a collection of adventurous pieces – mostly vessels and decorative objects that you could imagine displayed on a plinth in an art gallery, but also intriguing textiles and small pieces of furniture with out-of-the-ordinary forms and finishes.

Designs from the ‘Konstrunda’ collection (Image credit: Ikea)

To create ‘Konstrunda’, Ikea creative leader Karin Gustavsson says she deliberately chose people working across different disciplines and with a variety of materials and techniques. ‘Some are people I've worked with for years, while others I discovered through their exhibitions or by following their work,’ she explains. ‘“Konstrunda” is rooted in a belief that art should be accessible. Rather than focusing on a specific format, the collection invites multiple interpretations of what art in the home can be.’

‘We can bring distinctive art objects into people's homes at a scale very few others can’ Karin Gustavsson, creative leader, Ikea

In ‘Konstrunda’, those interpretations range from Swedish designer Lisa Reiser’s decorative tabletop objects, with their futuristic, fluid forms realised in glossy lacquered glass, to Andu Masebo’s tubular steel side tables, mirror-polished-stainless-steel doughnut-shaped vessel and geometric lacquered pine stools.

Akanksha Deo has created a series of ‘companion’ pieces, while Emanuele Stamuli has contributed black and white objects based on graphic, totemic forms, and Swedish designers Igor Holtermann and Ingrid Leander Berg have created cotton cushion covers, a rug and a mirror decorated with overlapping palm motifs.

Andu Masebo with his Ikea designs (Image credit: Ikea)

One of the most recognisable names among the cohort is London designer Andu Masebo (recognised as a Future Icon by Wallpaper* back in December 2022), whose recent projects include bespoke furniture for TOG’s sustainable Black & White Building, modular tables for AHEC, an exhibition of birdhouses at the South London Gallery and a live design-research project for London Design Festival 2025. His pieces for the ‘Konstrunda’ collection translate a design language already established through that wider practice into objects available at an Ikea price point. He sees his objects for Ikea as prompts for customers to exercise their own creativity.

Designs from the ‘Konstrunda’ collection (Image credit: Ikea)

‘What I love about these objects the most is that they create the potential for the creativity of others in the home,’ he tells Wallpaper*. ‘Surfaces that naturally invite decoration, objects that reflect their environment and that change depending on what's arranged around and in them. Art isn't just an object, it's also an action.’

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Trained in carpentry, metalwork and ceramics, Masebo has said in the past that his hands-on involvement in the making process has naturally led him to design objects with an air of honesty or truth to them – or, as he puts it, ‘things that engage with how they are made and that lean more into feelings than aesthetics’. The collaboration with Ikea has tapped into this inclination, showing up in his material and finishing choices, which he has kept deliberately simple ‘so that the making wouldn’t involve any unnecessary processes’.

Masebu’s table (Image credit: Ikea)

For visual artist and in-house Ikea designer Akanksha Deo, whose playful work references Indian textile traditions, the pieces she has created for ‘Konstrunda’ are not just objects, but something closer to friends. They include ‘The Melting Pot’, a highly polished stainless steel vessel squeezed into itself, folding inwards like something caught mid-gesture. ‘The Custodian’ – a stack of building blocks with a mirrored centre – draws on the wooden toys of Channapatna, a small town in Karnataka, India, known for generations of turned-wood craftsmanship. ‘It watches over your space when you’re gone, and sits quietly with you when you’re home,’ she says. Meanwhile, ‘Confetti Carol’ – the name given to a hanging tapestry made from blue recycled polyester – exists simply to bring a little optimism into a room.

‘A little levity goes a long way’ Akanksha Deo, in-house Ikea designer

Akanksha Deo with her decorative objects and wall hanging for Ikea’s ‘Konstrunda’ collection (Image credit: Ikea)

‘Growing up, I watched how easily reverence finds its way into small things: a stone placed on a windowsill, a leaf kept for no reason, a carved figure given a name,’ she reflects. ‘There’s something in us that wants to believe an object can hold more than its material, that it can watch, remember, protect.’

For Deo, bringing art into the home should be something joyful and even a little humorous. ‘Life is genuinely not that serious, and design that pretends otherwise tends to be exhausting to be around. A little levity goes a long way. We could all use more of it, frankly.’

Akanksha Deo with ‘The Custodian’, a sculptural totem (Image credit: Ikea)

For Ikea, ‘Konstrunda’ also feels like a further push into the territory of collectible design – something its experimental Ikea ‘PS’ collections and collaborations with designers including Gustaf Westman and Ilse Crawford have edged towards in the past, with some pieces later becoming sought-after on the secondary market. ‘Konstrunda’ brings some of the experimentation, individual authorship and art-object quality associated with collectible design into the realm of mass production.

‘We can bring distinctive art objects into people's homes at a scale very few others can,’ reflects Gustavsson. ‘For me personally, working at the intersection of art and mass production has been one of the most rewarding parts of this project. It was a constant balance between preserving the creative vision and finding innovative ways to produce it for the many.’

‘Konstrunda’ will be available worldwide from 1 September 2026

Akanksha Deo’s designs from the ‘Konstrunda’ collection (Image credit: Ikea)