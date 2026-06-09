3 Days of Design 2026: live updates from the Wallpaper* team

Welcome to Copenhagen: 3 Days of Design 2026

Our team is back in Copenhagen for 3 Days of Design 2026 (10-12 June). Founded in 2013 as a micro festival with 4 brands and now counting more than 400 participants, 3 Days of Design has become an unmissable moment on the global design calendar and a central event for the ongoing conversations around the many facets of design.

This year, the festival follows a theme of 'Make This Moment Matter' , what 3 Days of Design CEO Signe Byrdal Terenziani calls ‘a collective recalibration from 'more’ to 'meaningful. It marks a shift from focusing on the past of design or obsessing with the future, while instead looking at what is happening right now.

Fittingly, many exhibitions look at design with an everyday lens: expect projects that explore the mundane, from bathing (at Bread and Butter) to cutlery (by LA gallery Marta) to play (from Georg Jensen) and much more.

Among the things we look forward to discovering are the many cross-overs between Danish and Japanese design (one among all Japanmade Vol I, our Japan Editor Jens H. Jensen's curation of Japanese design with a Danish lens), and the conversations around the evolution of Danish and Nordic design, as companies develop new ways to celebrate and evolve their legacy for the future.

Check out our 3 Days of Design preview of 10 things not to miss while in Copenhagen, and follow along for more.

Meet the editors

Rosa Bertoli Global Design Director Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. At Wallpaper*, she oversees design content as well as special editorial projects.