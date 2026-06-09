3 Days of Design 2026: live updates from the Wallpaper* team

Welcome to Copenhagen: 3 Days of Design 2026
Our team is back in Copenhagen for 3 Days of Design 2026 (10-12 June). Founded in 2013 as a micro festival with 4 brands and now counting more than 400 participants, 3 Days of Design has become an unmissable moment on the global design calendar and a central event for the ongoing conversations around the many facets of design.
This year, the festival follows a theme of 'Make This Moment Matter' , what 3 Days of Design CEO Signe Byrdal Terenziani calls ‘a collective recalibration from 'more’ to 'meaningful. It marks a shift from focusing on the past of design or obsessing with the future, while instead looking at what is happening right now.
Fittingly, many exhibitions look at design with an everyday lens: expect projects that explore the mundane, from bathing (at Bread and Butter) to cutlery (by LA gallery Marta) to play (from Georg Jensen) and much more.
Among the things we look forward to discovering are the many cross-overs between Danish and Japanese design (one among all Japanmade Vol I, our Japan Editor Jens H. Jensen's curation of Japanese design with a Danish lens), and the conversations around the evolution of Danish and Nordic design, as companies develop new ways to celebrate and evolve their legacy for the future.
Check out our 3 Days of Design preview of 10 things not to miss while in Copenhagen, and follow along for more.
Meet the editors
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. At Wallpaper*, she oversees design content as well as special editorial projects.
Olly Mason is the Head of Interiors at Wallpaper*. Over the past decade working for us, she has helped shape the interiors direction of the brand and guide the creation of Wallpaper’s interiors philosophy.
A-N-D debuts lighting showroom
A-N-D lighting has illuminated our pages frequently since its founding in 2014. The company (which stands for A New Detail) is based in Vancouver, and today has opened its first showroom outside of its home town in Copenhagen. A-N-D’s lights are suspended across three floors of a former book printing factory, with highlights including co-founder Lukas Pete’s wibbly glass ‘Pebbles’ scattered and suspended in abundance. Every component on an A-N-D light is designed and manufactured in-house. Modularity is key for optimal bespoke specificity. ‘Please touch everything,’ co-founder Matt Davis implored, refreshingly, at the opening: ‘These are beautiful lights that work hard.’
Writer: Hugo Macdonald
Sankt Peders Straede 45B
A soft, sculptural presence by Space Copenhagen
Quick pit stop at Ambra, designed by Space Copenhagen and featuring its ‘Bella’ lamp (supersize edition!) for &Tradition. Shaped like a four-leaf clover, its structure is softened with textile to be a discreet presence in the room.
‘This space is beautiful but also intimidating if you want to create a cozy feeling,’ says the studio’s co-founder Signe Bindslev Henriksen. ‘So we felt we needed a significant presence on the ceiling, a soft, stoic piece of lighting we needed to create the right atmosphere in a subtle manner.’
Writer: Rosa Bertoli
Store Kongensgade 59, 1264 København, Denmark
Kvadrat unveils ‘Three’ curtain series
At Kvadrat, the launch of new curtain collection, 'Three' by Isa Glink (the company’s creative director of Residential Curtains), is an opportunity for an overview of the ways textiles can take multiple dimensions to divide, screen or simply hang.
Writer: Rosa Bertoli
Kvadrat Showroom, Pakhus 48, Klubiensvej 22, 2150 Nordhavn
Ground yourself at the Danish Architecture Centre
Lots on at the Danish Architecture Centre. In ‘Age of nature,’ designers such as Studio coquille and studio ossidiana, discuss how architecture and design can work with organic matter, climate and elements to regain our lost balance with the planet. There is a mushroom tower, soil studies, plant based building fabric and more.
Meanwhile, on the ground level, a sensory installation will become permanent lobby for DAC. Studio Archival collaborated with Dinesen to redesign the reception’s rest areas and furniture, adding smells, sounds and textures of the forest. Benches, counters and columns will be kept or repurposed throughout the centre, after 3days.
Writer Ellie Stathaki
Bryghuspladsen 10, 1473 København, Denmark
For Værktoj, designers sew and stitch
For Værktoj, designers were invited to engage with the sewing machine as a tool that merges industrial production and domestic making. All objects on display, by the likes of Erwan Bouroullec, Foster and Partners and Louise Campbell, were created with the sewing machine as a starting point.
Now in its third edition, Værktoj is a platform that explores how designers’ identities are formed by the tools they use in their work, and the tools themselves as key factors in the creative process.
Writer Rosa Bertoli
Gothersgade 30
A new chapter for House of Josty
House of Josty is an institution of culture and wellbeing, originally established in 1824 on the edge of Frederiksberg Gardens.
Now beautifully restored and reopening this week, House of Josty enters a new chapter forming a café, a residence and a house for gatherings. The interiors combine vintage Scandinavian furniture with striking pieces by Gubi and tactile rugs from Layered. Surrounded by the gardens’ lush greenery, the house feels like a secluded retreat in the heart of the city.
Writer: Olly Mason
House of Josty, Pile Allé 14A, 2000 Frederiksberg, Denmark
&Tradition celebrates a design icon
&Tradition explores the legacy of Verner Panton (on the late designer’s 100th birthday) through a series of interpretations of his legendary Flowerpot Lamp. At the Copenhagen showroom, the elements of the Flowerpot are deconstructed and reassembled into arrangements devised by Panton himself but never realised before. The &Tradition and Panton collaboration punctuates the city as well, with special installations at the Danish Design Museum and the Danish Architecture Centre.
Conceived by the &Tradition spatial team, the exhibition design to showcase the company’s new launches is based on a modular pine structure created with durability and flexibility in mind. Making its debut at 3 Days of Design this year, the system is going to be further developed for future uses (including retail).
Writer: Rosa Bertoli
&Tradition, Kronprinsessegade 4, 1306 København, Denmark
‘Epicurus’ presents hospitality through design
One of GamFratesi’s latest spatial projects – Epicurus – is a restaurant and jazz club that unites a culinary experience with world-class live music. With the interiors designed by GamFratesi – and featuring Gubi’s iconic Beetle and Violin chair – the venue was conceived as a multi-sensory homage to the ancient Greek philosopher Epicurus. Figurative wooden inlay drawings adorn the walls with a natural and textural palette throughout.
Writer: Olly Mason
Epicurus, Rosenborggade 15, 1130 København, Denmark
Gubi curates the contemporary home
For 3daysofdesign 2026, Gubi presents ‘Scenes’ – an immersive exploration of the contemporary home as curation. Across a sequence of interiors, the exhibition delves into atmosphere, rhythm and the ways design shapes our experience of home. Conceived as a series of distinct spatial narratives, ‘Scenes’ unfolds through curated environments including a hero installation by Nadia Olive Schnack; previews of the summer and fall 2026 collections; an outdoor setting centred around the Gubi X Bonacina 1889 collaboration; and a hospitality-inspired environment.
Writer: Olly Mason
Orientkaj 18-20, 2150 København, Denmark