Heralding the arrival of summer, Copenhagen’s 3 Days of Design festival – this year taking place 10–12 June – is always a highlight of the cultural calendar, with dozens of exhibitions and installations of contemporary design taking over the city.

Less sprawling than the behemoth of springtime’s Milan Design Week, 3 Days of Design offers a chance to engage with the best of new furniture and decor – through a refined and distinctly Scandinavian lens. Craftsmanship, natural materials and wellbeing tend to be central. Since its debut in 2013, the event has grown to become a significant moment of trend-setting, talent-scouting and community connection in the design world.

The festival’s theme for 2026 is ‘Make this Moment Matter’, eschewing the tendency to focus on the past or future in preference for the present, and gently calling on design to possess a sense of ‘purpose’.

Here are six highlights to see during 3 Days of Design 2026.

Six things to see at 3 Days of Design 2026

‘Objects of Desire’

(Image credit: Objects of Desire )

The 19th-century Thorvaldsens Museum serves as the impressive backdrop for this group exhibition of contemporary furniture and objects, carefully curated by Copenhagen-based designer Birgitte Due Madsen.

(Image credit: Objects of Desire )

The works on show, including a table made using ottchil lacquer by Korean designer Rahee Yoon and a modernist-inspired birch armchair by French studio Sausset Leou, invite visitors to slow down, look closely, and engage with the craftsmanship underpinning them. ‘These are pieces designed for longevity,’ says Madsen. ‘Objects that can be returned to, lived with, and appreciated across years, even decades.’

‘Knife, Fork, Spoon 3.0’

(Image credit: Courtesy Marta and Marcin Rusak)

Cult Los Angeles design and art gallery Marta comes to Copenhagen to present an exhibition of artistic, 3D-printed cutlery sets by 12 international designers. Curated by editor and collector Dung Ngo, and with support from furniture company Design Within Reach (DWR), the exhibition centres flatware as a vehicle of creative expression, cultural unity and technical evolution.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Courtesy Greg Lyn and Marta)

Through 3D-printing, the works on display embrace rapid prototyping, complex forms, reduced material waste and simplified supply chains. Designers include Lagos-based Nifemi Marcus-Bello, American jewellery maker Jacqueline Rabun, and Polish artist-designer Marcin Rusak (watch our short film). The exhibition is staged within the Ark Journal showcase, ‘Design/Dialogue’, which also features design brands such as cc-tapis, MDF Italia and Vaarnii.

Material Matters

(Image credit: Courtesy Mitre & Mondays)

The event dedicated to material innovation and responsible sourcing in design, Material Matters – founded in London by Grant Gibson – brings together a range of designers, brands and startups that are trying to change the game.

Exhibitors this year include Malai Biomaterials, an Indian studio developing textiles and objects made from bacterial cellulose grown on coconut waste, and Spanish company Birdmind, transforming agricultural waste into circular materials for architecture and interior design. Plus, London design studio Mitre & Mondays collaborates with the American Hardwood Export Council and Benchmark to showcase sustainable approaches to foresting and using hardwood timber.

‘Compositions’ by Aarticles

(Image credit: Fred Aartun / aarticles)

Aarticles, the Copenhagen gallery-marketplace co-founded by Fred Aartun and Kasia Sznajder, has made waves for its impeccable curation of craft-driven furniture and decor from an international array of independent designers. For 3 Days of Design, it hosts ‘Compositions’ in a historic apartment turned creative workspace.

(Image credit: Fred Aartun / aarticles)

The group exhibition presents objects from successive collections brought together to reveal the layered approach of design practice. Featured makers include celebrated Californian sculptor and furniture designer Vince Skelly, who makes his European debut, Copenhagen-based design duo Christian + Jade, and Korean metalworker Yeodong Yun.

‘¿Jaime, What Are You Doing?’

(Image credit: Jaime Hayon/St Leo)

(Image credit: Jaime Hayon/St Leo)

Danish paint and plaster brand St Leo presents a deeply personal exhibition from Spanish designer Jaime Hayon, conceived as a tribute to Hayon’s late mother.

‘¿Jaime, What Are You Doing?’ features sculptures and furniture pieces in materials including glass, ceramic, marble and bronze, all of which reflect Hayon’s distinctive, artistic approach. Works have been selected for their sentimental significance, and Hayon has accompanied them with personal handwritten anecdotes.

Other Circle

Anna Maria Øfstedal Eng for (Image credit: Courtesy Volum)

A large group show which debuted last year, Other Circle is not an official part of the 3 Days of Design programme, but has already attracted a sizeable following for its sharp curation of trendsetting emerging and established talent. Hosted at The Lab, a former industrial complex in the Nørrebro neighbourhood, Other Circle was established by a group of creatives working across the fields of architecture, design, fashion and branding.

A post shared by other circle (@other.circle) A photo posted by on

This year, expect the likes of South African designer Lea Colombo, who crafts colourful furniture from monolithic rocks, and Tokyo-based Nao Iwamatsu, whose interior design products are grounded in ‘narrative minimalism’. Meanwhile, design platform Volum presents the cutting edge of Norwegian talent; London-based designer Emma Clarke unveils a collaboration with Swedish furniture brand Joy Objects that centres urushi lacquer; and Indonesian initiative Wasted transforms discarded plastic into new functional objects.