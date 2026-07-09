Some might like it hot but the rest of us find plus-30°C temperatures an ongoing trial, especially in spots where the installation of air con is simply impossible – centuries-old townhouses and Tube stations, we’re looking at you. Here’s our guide to the best in pocketable airflow management to help you beat the heat.

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan (Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson’s new HushJet personal fan came to market just in time for 2026’s wave of hot weather. Resembling an attachment-free electric toothbrush, the handheld gadget weighs in at just 212g, even though it incorporates a six-hour battery. The HushJet distils the company’s 17 years of experience working in the fan and cooling industry down into a tiny device.

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan £99.99 SHOP NOW

Using Dyson’s own brushless DC motors, it’s capable of spinning at speeds of up 65,000 rpm. There are five airflow modes plus a battery-sapping Boost setting for really hot spots. Available in three colourways – Ink/Cobalt, Carnelian/Sky and Stone/Blush – the fan docks with a USB-C charge stand and will soon be offered with a universal mount for attachment to practically anything.

Dyson HushJet in Ink/Cobalt, Stone/Blush and Carnelian/Sky (Image credit: Dyson)

Sony Reon Pocket 5 personal cooler

Insert cooler here (Image credit: Sony)

Something a little different, from Sony. The Reon Pocket 5 is best described as a personal air conditioner, a ‘wearable thermal device’ that sits on the nape of your neck and stays in place with a special neckband. A stainless-steel cooling plate makes skin contact, chilling you in just the right spot to lower your overall temperature.

Sony Reon Pocket 5 £149.99 SHOP NOW

Hot air is expelled out of the top of the unit (there’s even a slightly longer vent piece to be used in conjunction with a suit). The Reon Pocket 5 can also be used to heat you up, a terrifying prospect at the time of writing, but potentially a handy addition to a winter wardrobe.

Inside the Reon Pocket 5 (Image credit: Sony)

Torras Coolify Cyber Fold Neck Air Conditioner

Torras Coolify Cyber Fold neck air conditioner (Image credit: Torras)

Another outlier for those looking to move on from the traditional hand-held fan. The Torras Coolify Cyber Fold is a neck air conditioner, a collar-like device that slips onto the back of your neck and nearly instantly delivers a cooling blast of air towards your face and neck.

Torras 2026 Coolify Cyber Fold Neck Air Conditioner £212 SHOP NOW

Inside the foldable Coolify Cyber are four individual fans to distribute air evenly without bothering anyone else. Control is via an app and there are also onboard temperature sensors that power the unit’s Auto cooling mode. All-in-all, it’s a little bulky and prominent, certainly enough to raise a few eyebrows. But you won’t care about that.

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Shark ChillPill

Shark's ChillPill comes with three different attachments (Image credit: Shark)

We can vouch for the efficacy of Shark’s new ChillPill. Launched earlier in 2026, this twin-cylinder design has come into its own in recent weeks, during the UK’s heat waves. Shark’s compact device not only works as an efficient high-speed fan but comes with two additional modules that can be swapped out instead of the fan unit.

Shark ChillPill 3-in-1 Fan, Mist & InstaChill System £129.99 SHOP NOW The full ChillPill colour range – with high demand this summer, many retailers are down to ‘Carbon’ (black)

The first is a mister, which distributes the contents of a modest water reserve in a haze of ultra-fine, cooling mist. The second is a cooling plate, with a much smaller surface area than the Sony Reon, but pleasing to press against the neck, wrist and forehead when the heat gets too much. Finally, the ChillPill’s clever design allows the fan to be angled variously to establish perfect airflow.

The ChillPill can be angled for perfect air flow (Image credit: Shark)

JisuLife Ultra2 Portable Handheld Fan

JisuLife Ultra2 portable handheld fan (Image credit: JisuLife)

The Ultra2 from JisuLife presents far more conventional form factor. Although it can’t haul air quite as powerfully as the Dyson, the Ultra2 spins at 43,000rpm, equivalent to a wind speed of 17m/s. The speed controls are represented by a percentage display, effectively giving the fan 100 different levels of airflow, while the big 9000mAH battery gives it plenty of endurance.

JisuLife Handheld Fan Ultra2 £93.49 SHOP NOW

In addition to the fan functionality, JisuLife has imbued the Ultra2 with extra tricks, such as attachments that allow it to be used to clean out electronics, blow up inflatables and even as a flashlight and emergency beacon.

The Ultra2 contains numerous functions, from torch to mini cleaner (Image credit: JisuLife)

Printworks Fantastic portable fan

Fantastic portable fan by Printworks (Image credit: Printworks)

The simplicity and ubiquity of the fan format means you either need to radically innovate (as per Dyson or Shark) or risk your product drowning a sea of identikit challengers in the cutthroat online marketplaces. Fantastic is cheap and cheerful but transcends its Tik-Tok ad/Dropship roots with a set of nicely chosen colour options and a very simple premise; once charged up, Fantastic is free to move to wherever you are.

Printworks Fantastic portable fan £47 SHOP NOW

With colours including Green, Cerise, and Petroleum, Fantastic has three speeds, can be manually moved around 360 degrees and – it is claimed – will ‘operate in absolute silence’. If true, it’s a gamechanger that could solve both video-call miscommunications and the travails of light sleepers.

Fantastic portable fan by Printworks (Image credit: Printworks)

Muji Rechargeable Handheld Fan

Muji rechargeable handheld fan (Image credit: Muji)

This is what the archetypal hand-held fan looks like, so if that ticks your box, why not? With this model – ultra-affordable, utterly simple in design and with USB-C charge compatibility – Muji hasn’t set out to make the best or even the most distinctive solution. Instead, it potentially knocks out all the above options thanks to its folding practicality and familiar, unfussy design.

Muji Rechargeable Handheld Fan £17.95 SHOP NOW