Akai Professional has updated its entry-level MPCs for music makers of all stripes
The G2 versions of Akai’s MPC One and MPC Key 37 are here, offering enhanced functionality, more memory and a host of new features
Professional beatmakers and bedroom hobbyists alike will be pleased to hear that Akai Professional has updated its evergreen range of MPCs (Music Production Centre) to include a new version of the entry-level MPC One and the keyboard-sporting MPC Key 37. The G2 variants of these popular instruments include expanded capacity, upgraded hardware and fresh software.
The MPC range tops out with the hefty MPC XL but if that seems like overkill, the MPC One G2 is a comprehensive introduction to creative electronic music making. Designed, like every MPC, to operate completely self-sufficiently without the need for a separate computer (or even other instruments), the MPC range grew out early samplers and beat boxes to become an all-in-one solution.
The One G2 and Key 37 G2 now include 64GB of internal storage, 4GB of ram and an 8-core processor. Both are driven by the combination of a large 7” touch screen and the signature grid of 4 x 4 touch pads. Onboard sampling, sequencing and synthesis provides a deep well of functionality, and while the interface and workflow is a little daunting for beginners, it soon becomes second nature.
The Key 37 adds a three-octave keyboard for faster and more intuitive note input, as well as adding another layer for performance. Each device comes pre-loaded with a number of samples, plug-ins and instruments, while countless additional expansion units are available from Akai’s website.
The new hardware arrives alongside an updated version of Akai’s MPC OS, version 3.9. This brings even more functionality to these feature-packed boxes, including additional synthesis capabilities and an upgraded arrangement mode.
For now, the Key 37 is available in classic Akai beige, as per the original 80s-era MPC units, while the MPC One gets a blue finish. Both units have comprehensive input-output options for dovetailing into a studio or live set-up, or they can simply be used by themselves.
Akai MPC One G2, £729, Andertons.co.uk, Akai MPC Key 37 G2, £849, Andertons.co.uk, AkaiPro.com, @Akai_pro
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Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.