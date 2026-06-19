Professional beatmakers and bedroom hobbyists alike will be pleased to hear that Akai Professional has updated its evergreen range of MPCs (Music Production Centre) to include a new version of the entry-level MPC One and the keyboard-sporting MPC Key 37. The G2 variants of these popular instruments include expanded capacity, upgraded hardware and fresh software.

Akai Professional MPC One Gen 2 £729 SHOP NOW

The MPC range tops out with the hefty MPC XL but if that seems like overkill, the MPC One G2 is a comprehensive introduction to creative electronic music making. Designed, like every MPC, to operate completely self-sufficiently without the need for a separate computer (or even other instruments), the MPC range grew out early samplers and beat boxes to become an all-in-one solution.

Akai Professional MPC Key 37 G2 (Image credit: Akai Professional)

The One G2 and Key 37 G2 now include 64GB of internal storage, 4GB of ram and an 8-core processor. Both are driven by the combination of a large 7” touch screen and the signature grid of 4 x 4 touch pads. Onboard sampling, sequencing and synthesis provides a deep well of functionality, and while the interface and workflow is a little daunting for beginners, it soon becomes second nature.

Akai Professional MPC One G2 (Image credit: Akai Professional)

Akai Professional MPC Key 37 G2 (Image credit: Akai Professional)

The Key 37 adds a three-octave keyboard for faster and more intuitive note input, as well as adding another layer for performance. Each device comes pre-loaded with a number of samples, plug-ins and instruments, while countless additional expansion units are available from Akai’s website.

The new hardware arrives alongside an updated version of Akai’s MPC OS, version 3.9. This brings even more functionality to these feature-packed boxes, including additional synthesis capabilities and an upgraded arrangement mode.

Akai Professional MPC One G2 (Image credit: Akai Professional)

For now, the Key 37 is available in classic Akai beige, as per the original 80s-era MPC units, while the MPC One gets a blue finish. Both units have comprehensive input-output options for dovetailing into a studio or live set-up, or they can simply be used by themselves.

Akai Professional Key 37 £849 SHOP NOW

Akai MPC One G2, £729, Andertons.co.uk, Akai MPC Key 37 G2, £849, Andertons.co.uk, AkaiPro.com, @Akai_pro

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors