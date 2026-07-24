Forgive our impetuousness. In the same week that American neo-luddites The Light Phone launched their new Light Flip, Samsung just happened to have its annual Unpacked event, stuffed full of shiny new tech to distract, divert and embed you ever deeper into the digital realm.

From left to right: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra (Image credit: Samsung)

It’s pretty hard to divest oneself completely of the sophisticated smartphone ecosystem that has extended its tendrils deep into every facet of our lives. If you can switch to a Light Phone Flip and start again from scratch, more power to you.

But the lure of the new is strong, and Samsung’s newest suite of products join the Galaxy S26 family, this time with a focus on folding. They are the Galaxy Z Fold8, Z Fold8 Ultra, Z Flip8, a trio launched alongside the new Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 measures 7.6 inches when open (Image credit: Samsung)

This new drop includes an all-new form factor, the Galaxy Z Fold8. This ultra-light foldable is slightly wider but not as tall as a regular phone, but folds out into a compact, tablet-proportioned screen with a 4:3 ratio, with a diagonal measurement of 7.6 inches when open (for comparison, Apple's iPad mini measures 8.3 inches).

The compact Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 (Image credit: Samsung)

It joins the small-form-factor Galaxy Z Flip8 and the flagship Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, all of which share Samsung’s ‘Emotive Geometry’ approach to industrial design.

We spoke to Hubert Lee, Samsung’s executive vice-president and head of the mobile experience design team, about the clutch of new creations, the design language that underpins them and how Samsung’s R&D team tackles the speed of technological innovation.

Samsung's Hubert Lee and the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 (Image credit: Samsung)

Wallpaper*: Are there any precedents for the 'Emotive Geometry' approach? Something in Samsung's history or culture? Or is it a new approach made possible by new techniques?

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Hubert Lee: Emotive Geometry is the next evolution of Samsung's Essential Design philosophy, which has long focused on creating products that are simple, impactful and emotionally engaging. It is not about creating an entirely new design language. Instead, we’re evolving our existing design philosophy to better express the human side of technology. As AI becomes a more natural part of everyday life, we believe design must also create a stronger sense of comfort and emotional connection.

Galaxy Z8 design evolution (Image credit: Samsung)

Galaxy S26 series’ Ambient Island camera design is one of the great examples of this approach. We focused on configuring the design to ensure that the performance-driven structure designed for functionality feel intuitive and natural to the user. We adopted a gently translucent material, so it appears more visually integrated and emotionally resonant.

Samsung Galaxy S26 family (Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Z8 series takes that philosophy further. Because a foldable is experienced through constant physical interaction, we focused on how the device feels in everyday use, from its proportions and symmetry to the way it opens. It rests in the hand and naturally guides each interaction. Emotive Geometry is about making those moments feel intuitive, comfortable and emotionally connected to the user.

Studies of the Galaxy Z8 Series (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra (Image credit: Samsung)

W*: How does Samsung approach the integration of AI into hardware as opposed to just software? Is this something customers want?

HL: As AI becomes more integrated into everyday life, we've learned that people don't just want more AI features, they want interactions that feel more natural and effortless. As the role of mobile phone evolves, the physical design needs to evolve alongside it. It's no longer enough for AI to exist in software alone. The product itself should also support those interactions in a way that feels effortless.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, closed and open (Image credit: Samsung)

From a design perspective, our role is to ensure the physical experience complements those interactions. One example is our decision to assign AI to a dedicated physical side key. We chose to integrate the function since we believe the most advanced technology should also be the most natural to access.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 offers a new form factor (Image credit: Samsung)

For foldables, the versatile form factor unlocks new possibilities for AI – like Fold8 Ultra’s large screen optimized for multitasking side-by-side, Flip8’s FlexWindow, or Fold8’s new screen ratio perfect for one-hand grip. Our goal is not simply to offer AI features. We aim to create AI experiences that are thoughtfully integrated with each form factor, the way people use it, and the specific moments in which they interact with the device.

The Galaxy Z Flip8 offers a variety of ways to use the external screen (Image credit: Samsung)

W*: How quickly do material innovations find their way into the marketplace in actual consumer products?

HL: At Samsung, we focus on selecting and evolving materials that are best suited to each product's identity, positioning and uses. Every material must meet our rigorous standards for quality, durability and reliability before it reaches consumers.

A history of Galaxy foldables since 2019 (Image credit: Samsung)

W*: How big is Samsung's R&D team and what areas do they focus on regarding industrial design?

HL: Our design organisation brings together teams across multiple studios around the world, united by a shared belief that meaningful design begins with understanding how people live, work and express themselves. We share a common culture built on collaboration and openness.

Component break down, Galaxy Z Flip8 (Image credit: Samsung)

Designers work closely with engineering, product planning and many other teams from the earliest stages of development, combining deep user insight with technical expertise. This continuous collaboration allows us to refine every detail, creating products that feel more intuitive, comfortable and thoughtfully designed.

Component break down, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra (Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Watch series reflects this approach. We use what we call Computational Design, combining AI and advances in computing with design expertise to better understand wearability across a diverse range of users. This helps us refine details such as fit, balance and proportions with greater precision, so the watch feels comfortable from the moment it’s worn.

Component break down, Galaxy Z Fold8 (Image credit: Samsung)