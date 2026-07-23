Transport for London has revealed the latest in its ongoing series of Art on the Underground commissions for the cover of the pocket Tube map, courtesy of American artist Ellen Gallagher. Her piece, Fast-Fish and Loose-Fish, 2026, is the 42nd commission in the series and is an exploration of the capital’s long maritime history.

Ellen Gallagher's piece is the latest to be included on the pocket Tube map, commissioned by Art on the Underground (Image credit: Courtesy the artist and Glenstone Museum. Photo Benedict Johnson)

The Art on the Underground programme has been giving collectable visual impetus to the pocket Tube map – the classic ‘journey planner’ – since 2004. The maps themselves date back to pre-Harry Beck days and represent a beautiful chronicle of the evolution of the design presentation and physical reach of the underground network.

The maps are available at stations (Image credit: Courtesy the artist and Glenstone Museum. Photo Benedict Johnson)

Gallagher lives and works between Rotterdam, the Netherlands and New York, building up richly layered multimedia works that draw on the natural world – particularly water – history, and mythology. Even when reduced down to the compact tube map format, Fast-Fish and Loose-Fish reveals the evidence of work and rework across the surface of the image.

Earlier Art on the Underground commissions include (from left to right): Larry Achiampong, What I Hear I Keep (2022); Phyllida Barlow, Helter Skelter (2020); and Rita Keegan, The Fabric of Time (2024) (Image credit: Commissioned by Art on the Underground)

The result is an abstraction that teeters on the edge of figuration, and vice versa, a miniature world of interlocking forms. Fast-Fish and Loose-Fish is a reference to Pip, the ill-fated young Black cabin boy in Melville’s Moby Dick, who fell overboard and was then rescued but left traumatised. The piece ‘imagines the underwater world Pip experiences; the skeletal form of a whale lying on the seabed forms the central composition and brings together themes of marine life, transatlantic history and memory’.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Commissioned by Art on the Underground) Yinka Shonibare, 'Global Underground Map', 2006 (Image credit: Commissioned by Art on the Underground) David Shrigley, 'Map of London Underground', 2006 (Image credit: Commissioned by Art on the Underground) Jeremy Deller, 'Portrait of John House', 2007 (Transport for London's longest serving member of staff with 45 years of service) (Image credit: Commissioned by Art on the Underground) Cornelia Parker, 'Underground Abstract', 2008 (Image credit: Commissioned by Art on the Underground) Michael Landy, 'All my lines in the palm of your hand', 2011 (Image credit: Commissioned by Art on the Underground) Paul Noble, 'Untitled, 2009 Image 1 of 6 View Original Image 2 of 6 View Original Image 3 of 6 View Original Image 4 of 6 View Original Image 5 of 6 View Original Image 6 of 6 View Original

London was once the focal point of the country’s role in the whaling trade, with locations like Greenland Dock receiving carcasses to transform into oil, and bones to be turned into corsets. Gallagher’s commission is a mental map of this long-forgotten and bloody trade, with the skeleton shown intertwined with strands of seaweed that evoke the famously abstracted London Tube map itself, created by Harry Beck in the 1930s.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Commissioned by Art on the Underground) Yayoi Kusama, 'Polka Dots Festival in London', 2011 (Image credit: Commissioned by Art on the Underground) Tracey Emin, 'The Central Line', 2012 (Image credit: Commissioned by Art on the Underground) Mona Hatoum, 'London The World', 2013 (Image credit: Commissioned by Art on the Underground) Rachel Whiteread, 'The Hole of London', 2014 (Image credit: Commissioned by Art on the Underground) Hew Locke, 'Tunnel Vision', 2016 (Image credit: Commissioned by Art on the Underground) Joy Gregory, 'A Little Slice of Paradise', 2023 Image 1 of 6 View Original Image 2 of 6 View Original Image 3 of 6 View Original Image 4 of 6 View Original Image 5 of 6 View Original Image 6 of 6 View Original

Another layer of meaning comes courtesy of London’s hidden and covered waterways and historic wells, such as Sadler’s Wells and the River Fleet. As we travel under London, all these histories are bound up in the soil that surrounds us.

Harry Beck’s First Edition Double-Crown Tube Map, Harry Beck, August 1933 (Image credit: The Map House)

As well as gracing the cover of the pocket Tube map, Ellen Gallagher’s artwork will also be seen on posters put up around the network, part of an ongoing commissioning project that has placed art in front of billions of tube passengers over the last two decades.

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Art.TFL.gov.uk, @ArtontheUnderground