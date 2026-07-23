Ellen Gallagher is the latest artist featured in TfL’s Art on the Underground programme
Transport for London’s pocketable art series has included works by David Shrigley, Tracey Emin, Rachel Whiteread and Mona Hatoum. Ellen Gallagher has now joined their ranks
Transport for London has revealed the latest in its ongoing series of Art on the Underground commissions for the cover of the pocket Tube map, courtesy of American artist Ellen Gallagher. Her piece, Fast-Fish and Loose-Fish, 2026, is the 42nd commission in the series and is an exploration of the capital’s long maritime history.
The Art on the Underground programme has been giving collectable visual impetus to the pocket Tube map – the classic ‘journey planner’ – since 2004. The maps themselves date back to pre-Harry Beck days and represent a beautiful chronicle of the evolution of the design presentation and physical reach of the underground network.
Gallagher lives and works between Rotterdam, the Netherlands and New York, building up richly layered multimedia works that draw on the natural world – particularly water – history, and mythology. Even when reduced down to the compact tube map format, Fast-Fish and Loose-Fish reveals the evidence of work and rework across the surface of the image.
The result is an abstraction that teeters on the edge of figuration, and vice versa, a miniature world of interlocking forms. Fast-Fish and Loose-Fish is a reference to Pip, the ill-fated young Black cabin boy in Melville’s Moby Dick, who fell overboard and was then rescued but left traumatised. The piece ‘imagines the underwater world Pip experiences; the skeletal form of a whale lying on the seabed forms the central composition and brings together themes of marine life, transatlantic history and memory’.
Yinka Shonibare, 'Global Underground Map', 2006
David Shrigley, 'Map of London Underground', 2006
Jeremy Deller, 'Portrait of John House', 2007 (Transport for London's longest serving member of staff with 45 years of service)
Cornelia Parker, 'Underground Abstract', 2008
Michael Landy, 'All my lines in the palm of your hand', 2011
Paul Noble, 'Untitled, 2009
London was once the focal point of the country’s role in the whaling trade, with locations like Greenland Dock receiving carcasses to transform into oil, and bones to be turned into corsets. Gallagher’s commission is a mental map of this long-forgotten and bloody trade, with the skeleton shown intertwined with strands of seaweed that evoke the famously abstracted London Tube map itself, created by Harry Beck in the 1930s.
Yayoi Kusama, 'Polka Dots Festival in London', 2011
Tracey Emin, 'The Central Line', 2012
Mona Hatoum, 'London The World', 2013
Rachel Whiteread, 'The Hole of London', 2014
Hew Locke, 'Tunnel Vision', 2016
Joy Gregory, 'A Little Slice of Paradise', 2023
Another layer of meaning comes courtesy of London’s hidden and covered waterways and historic wells, such as Sadler’s Wells and the River Fleet. As we travel under London, all these histories are bound up in the soil that surrounds us.
As well as gracing the cover of the pocket Tube map, Ellen Gallagher’s artwork will also be seen on posters put up around the network, part of an ongoing commissioning project that has placed art in front of billions of tube passengers over the last two decades.
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Art.TFL.gov.uk, @ArtontheUnderground
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.