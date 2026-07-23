Ellen Gallagher is the latest artist featured in TfL’s Art on the Underground programme

Transport for London’s pocketable art series has included works by David Shrigley, Tracey Emin, Rachel Whiteread and Mona Hatoum. Ellen Gallagher has now joined their ranks

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Ellen Gallagher, ‘Fast-Fish and Loose-Fish’, 2026
Ellen Gallagher, ‘Fast-Fish and Loose-Fish’, 2026
(Image credit: Courtesy the artist and Glenstone Museum. Photo Benedict Johnson)

Transport for London has revealed the latest in its ongoing series of Art on the Underground commissions for the cover of the pocket Tube map, courtesy of American artist Ellen Gallagher. Her piece, Fast-Fish and Loose-Fish, 2026, is the 42nd commission in the series and is an exploration of the capital’s long maritime history.

Ellen Gallagher&#039;s piece is the latest to be included on the pocket Tube map, commissioned by Art on the Underground

Ellen Gallagher's piece is the latest to be included on the pocket Tube map, commissioned by Art on the Underground

(Image credit: Courtesy the artist and Glenstone Museum. Photo Benedict Johnson)

The Art on the Underground programme has been giving collectable visual impetus to the pocket Tube map – the classic ‘journey planner’ – since 2004. The maps themselves date back to pre-Harry Beck days and represent a beautiful chronicle of the evolution of the design presentation and physical reach of the underground network.

Ellen Gallagher&#039;s piece is the latest to be included on the pocket Tube map, commissioned by Art on the Underground

The maps are available at stations

(Image credit: Courtesy the artist and Glenstone Museum. Photo Benedict Johnson)

Gallagher lives and works between Rotterdam, the Netherlands and New York, building up richly layered multimedia works that draw on the natural world – particularly water – history, and mythology. Even when reduced down to the compact tube map format, Fast-Fish and Loose-Fish reveals the evidence of work and rework across the surface of the image.

Larry Achiampong, &#039;What I Hear I Keep&#039; (2022), Phyllida Barlow, &#039;Helter Skelter&#039; (2020) and Rita Keegan, &#039;The Fabric of Time (2024)

Earlier Art on the Underground commissions include (from left to right): Larry Achiampong, What I Hear I Keep (2022); Phyllida Barlow, Helter Skelter (2020); and Rita Keegan, The Fabric of Time (2024)

(Image credit: Commissioned by Art on the Underground)

The result is an abstraction that teeters on the edge of figuration, and vice versa, a miniature world of interlocking forms. Fast-Fish and Loose-Fish is a reference to Pip, the ill-fated young Black cabin boy in Melville’s Moby Dick, who fell overboard and was then rescued but left traumatised. The piece ‘imagines the underwater world Pip experiences; the skeletal form of a whale lying on the seabed forms the central composition and brings together themes of marine life, transatlantic history and memory’.

London was once the focal point of the country’s role in the whaling trade, with locations like Greenland Dock receiving carcasses to transform into oil, and bones to be turned into corsets. Gallagher’s commission is a mental map of this long-forgotten and bloody trade, with the skeleton shown intertwined with strands of seaweed that evoke the famously abstracted London Tube map itself, created by Harry Beck in the 1930s.

Another layer of meaning comes courtesy of London’s hidden and covered waterways and historic wells, such as Sadler’s Wells and the River Fleet. As we travel under London, all these histories are bound up in the soil that surrounds us.

Harry Beck&amp;rsquo;s First Edition Double-Crown Tube Map, Harry Beck, August 1933

Harry Beck’s First Edition Double-Crown Tube Map, Harry Beck, August 1933

(Image credit: The Map House)

As well as gracing the cover of the pocket Tube map, Ellen Gallagher’s artwork will also be seen on posters put up around the network, part of an ongoing commissioning project that has placed art in front of billions of tube passengers over the last two decades.

Art.TFL.gov.uk, @ArtontheUnderground

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Jonathan Bell

Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.