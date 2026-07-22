With its colourful ceiling mural and steel countertops, artisanal ice cream bar The Dreamery, in Islington, north London, has gained popularity for its decadent scoops paired with crisp wines. Now, the whimsical bar welcomes a takeover by Spanish maison Loewe Perfumes.

The collaboration marks the launch of the new Loewe Pistachio scented candle. The green-fleshed nuts have long been popular in the culinary realm – not least as an ice cream flavour – but have been in exceptionally high demand in recent years, particularly since the rise of pistachio-filled Dubai chocolate.

Celebrate pistachio at the Loewe Ice Cream Bar

(Image credit: Courtesy of Loewe Perfumes)

Translating pistachio into a fragrance that balances freshness and warmth, Loewe’s candle might be the most indulgent iteration of the flavour. Crafted in Spain using natural wax, the candle is packaged in Loewe’s signature grooved vessel. Its smooth pale green housing is a perfect pistachio hue – a shade you’ll also find painted across the façade of The Dreamery in its new incarnation as The Loewe Ice Cream Bar pop-up (running until 30 July 2026).

Loewe Perfumes Medium Pistachio Candle £183 SHOP NOW

Set within a repurposed 19th-century building, The Dreamery was launched in 2024 by Alex Young and George De Vos – the duo behind natural wine bars Goodbye Horses and Stable Wines – and serves flavours from blueberry and ricotta to croissant and custard. Now, visitors can enjoy a limited-edition pistachio flavour during the Loewe Perfumes takeover.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Loewe Perfumes)

There’s seating for 20 within The Dreamery’s whimsical interior, which retains its existing look – dominated by British artist Lucy Stein’s folklore-inspired ceiling mural, painted on a grid of backlit, Japanese unryu rice-paper panels.

Loewe Perfume's bespoke pistachio ice cream will be served exclusively for the duration of the partnership, until 30 July 2026, at The Dreamery 20a Halliford St, London N1 3HD. Open daily, 12-10pm

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