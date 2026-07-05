In a world full of beige Martin Brudnizki’s maximalist designs are visually refreshing. A Wallpaper* favourite, the Swedish designer’s work is all about colour, with his interiors deeply reflecting the context he is in. This is showcased in his expansive portfolio of projects, from the labrador and garden-inspired interiors at Annabel’s, and Harrods’ wine rooms, to the Four Seasons’ new cruise ship and the eclectic romanticism of The Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York.

Naturally, this archive is a glorious feast for the eyes, and only natural for Brudnizki to chart it in a monograph – however it is a tome with a twist. ‘I've been asked several times to write a book, but the whole idea of doing one of those portfolio books doesn't appeal to me. When I was discussing it with a friend, he quite simply said "Well, it should be about colour."’

And that is what Brudnizki did. Much like its title, the book charts his life in colour. The reader explores 46 different projects with each chapter dedicated to a different colour – highlighting the interior designer’s essential ingredient in his design pantry.

Rizzoli My Life in Colors by Martin Brudnizki £50 SHOP NOW

Since founding his eponymous studio in 2000, Brudnizki has been working between the London and New York offices, until nesting into the beautiful countryside in west Sussex where he resides with his fiancé Jonathan Brook, and their whippet, Zenon. While walking through the West Dean Woods with Zenon, Brudnizki speaks with Wallpaper*, and believes the backdrop not only sets the scene for a perfect dinner party, but reflects the personalities of the hosts. From lighting to scent, music to a roaring open fire, this is How We Host with Martin Brudnizki

How Martin Brudnizki hosts

(Image credit: James McDonald)

Wallpaper*: Are you a relaxed host and pull it all together at the last minute, or is there careful planning?

Martin Brudnizki: I'm sort of midway, probably. When it comes to the food, I do plan it about a week in advance because we are constantly between London and West Sussex. Me and my fiancé sit down and write a menu, and then depending on what it is we usually prepare the food a day before. For instance, if it's autumn or winter, we do a coq au vin. We'll even do the potatoes the day before, because there's nothing more delicious than a twice, or even thrice, cooked potato. It makes them just so delicious. I don't like to panic on the day. We want it to be easy because we want to enjoy the time we spend with our friends. We want to have fun too.

(Image credit: James McDonald)

W*: Can you cook?

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MB: Yes, adequately. But we're fortunate, where we live in the country, in West Sussex, there are some really big estates like Cowdray, and Goodwood, and you can buy great meat compared to what you can find in London. There's a fantastic fishmonger here as well. I think it's all about the produce at the end of the day. That way you can keep your style of cooking very simple, because it will just be delicious.

(Image credit: Courtesy Salon Magazine)

W*: What was the first dish you perfected to feed a group of friends or family?

MB: We do a lot of salmon, just for ourselves, so that's something we know how to do extremely well. It's quite nice to experiment with different herbs, but the one dish that I have perfected over the years, and sort of made a mission to perfect, is the Sunday roast.

The perfect Sunday roast is all about the gravy and quality of meat. Yorkshire puddings are something I have always wanted to do but can never be bothered, only because I focus more on the gravy. For me, that's sort of very important. It’s my piece de resistance.

(Image credit: Courtesy Salon Magazine)

W*: Drinks on arrival – what’s on offer?

MB: So, most things are on offer in our household. We usually keep a fully stocked bar. So if you arrive, you can have a dry martini, a negroni sbagliato, or a gin and tonic if you want to, but as a standard, we have champagne.

Sometimes we do Bellini – a bit of white peach juice just mixed with the champagne. We do it in a jug, so that'll be sort of always a welcome drink, but people can have whatever they want from that. As I said, a very well-stocked bar, I think, is so important for any good time.

(Image credit: Courtesy Salon Magazine)

W*: Go on and tempt us – what’s your go-to menu, from starters to afters, whether homemade or bought in?

MB: When we first moved down here [Sussex] and we started entertaining we kept it more formal, so food was served at the table. Now, we have stopped all of that because then you can invite more people. We do these big summer parties where everything is just in the kitchen, people can come in, help themselves, and then they can sit wherever they like. It's more fun. It's easier, it’s less fuss.

In the summer, we might do a potato salad with a big piece of salmon, and then we'll do two or three different salads, like a peach or a celery salad, and thrice-roasted potatoes. For dessert we keep it really simple. Coffee or espressos and fudge. Someone always brings chocolate. If it is a smaller party we sit around the dining table and have panna cotta.

(Image credit: James McDonald)

W*: What’s on your dinner party playlist?

MB: My fiancé has a great playlist we use. It's a mix of midcentury Italian music, to classical. I would say it's quite simple and pleasant songs. Not disco, or anything like that.

W*: Who’s your dream dinner party guest?

MB: When we do dinners or lunches for me it's important you spend it with friends. People who you love, people who you like. People who you might not see every day, every week. It's just great to catch up, so that's sort of what's important to me. If it's going to be a dream guest, it would be someone like the artist Rex Whistler, photographer Cecil Beaton, or the theatre artist Oliver Messel.

(Image credit: James McDonald)

W*: Dish the dirt: what should a host never do?

MB: I think a host should never be too prescriptive. Try to push too hard for some sort of outcome. I think a host should be relaxed, and not creating a stressful environment by things needing to be done in a very specific way. Hosting is about looking after people, making people feel comfortable and having the best time of their life.

W*: What should a guest never do?

MB: Be a brag, or be a bore. They shouldn’t complain. Show interest in other people. Be entertaining, be sparkling. Effervescence is required.

(Image credit: James McDonald)

W*: What’s the secret to a successful evening?

MB: It's the mix of everything, but the main thing is to make people feel relaxed. Make sure that everyone talks to each other, and people are enjoying themselves. I think the ingredients to make that work, of course, are a good selection and then food. And, don't forget, add colour to your dinner party.

(Image credit: James McDonald)

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